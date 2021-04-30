U.S. markets closed

Urbanimmersive Announce a Change on its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Urbanimmersive Inc.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAINT-HUBERT, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) announced today that Mr. Scott Felsenthal has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately, to be able to devote further time and focus to his business as he recently transitioned to its CEO.

“The last several years for Urbanimmersive have truly been transformational for the business and I am honored to have been able to play a role in the Company’s continued journey. Ghislain and Simon have positioned the Company perfectly for the continued strong demand and opportunities in front of them and I step down with a very high level of confidence in Urbanimmersive's future. I will remain a trusted friend and significant and active shareholder of the Company and will still be happy to help if and when needed in the future", stated Mr. Felsenthal.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and all our employees, we want to thank Scott for his strong contribution, commitment and support as a Board member over the years. We also wish him all the success in his new role as CEO of Whitmor to whom he will dedicate all his time and passion”, stated Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive.

The Company will continue to work in identifying suitable candidates to appoint on its Board of Directors.

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact:

Urbanimmersive Inc.
Ghislain Lemire
President & CEO
514-394-7820 X 202
ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com

Simon Bédard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA
Chief Financial Officer
514 394-7820 X 224
simonbedard@urbanimmersive.com


