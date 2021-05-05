U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,182.40
    +17.74 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,239.56
    +106.53 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,712.28
    +78.77 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.53
    +6.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.35
    +0.66 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.50
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2005
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5940
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2700
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,176.79
    +2,764.15 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,441.44
    +36.13 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.56
    +118.39 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

UrbanStems, The Modern, DTC Floral Gifting Brand, Closes 20M In Series C Funding As It Approaches Mother's Day

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanStems, the modern floral and gifting company, announces the close of a $20M Series C funding round led by SWaN & Legend Venture Partners and DFE Capital Management, with investments from Motley Fool Ventures, Gordon Segal, Gaingels, PAN, and other strategic investors. UrbanStems set out to disrupt an outdated floral delivery system and has proceeded to grow the business strategically. To date, UrbanStems has raised $48M in funding.

UrbanStems Logo
UrbanStems Logo

The funding comes as the team prepares for Mother's Day and its biggest revenue week in company history. UrbanStems saw 130% growth in 2020 including; a new technology platform to drive improved customer experience, new product categories such as dried florals, expansion of their supply chain and the launch of new marketing channels like television. Customer and brand passion has led to premier partnerships in 2021 with Vogue and Bumble.

With the new funding, UrbanStems will continue to hire and grow its team, build on its leading gifting technology platform, and scale infrastructure to support the brand's accelerated growth plans. The company has grown 500% since the Series B in 2018, and has advanced its position as a leader in the direct to consumer floral and gifting space under the guidance of CEO Seth Goldman.

"We are elated to partner with SWaN and DFE to continue our founding mission to become the ultimate gifting platform that redefines how people connect with one another." Seth Goldman, CEO of UrbanStems.

"We have seen UrbanStems build the best floral gifting brand in the US over the past four years, and are thrilled to continue to support their expansion. We are excited to continue to partner with the strong team assembled by Seth, to continue to change the course of global gifting." David Strasser, Partner at SWaN & Legend.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the UrbanStems team. Based on our experience with direct to consumer brands, we see a tremendous amount of opportunity in the personalized gifting space. We strongly believe, based on their focus on product quality and customer experience, that UrbanStems is primed to accelerate their rapid growth. Their world class management team is poised to execute and win." Jason Stiles, CEO, DFE Capital Management.

2021 also included philanthropic partnerships for organizations such as Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Trevor Project, ACLU, World Central Kitchen, and Baby2Baby.

About UrbanStems:

UrbanStems is a modern floral and gifting company designed for thoughtful people. Through expressive bouquets and plants, as well as curated gift options, they are helping people connect and feel more cared for even from afar.

UrbanStems works with the best in class designers to offer stunning bouquets and curated plants that fit every occasion. Personalized notes and gift-like packaging create a best in class gifting experience.

The company launched on Valentine's Day 2014 with the aim to disrupt an outdated floral delivery system and provide a superior experience to its customers. UrbanStems now includes a team of over 100 and offers coast-to-coast next day delivery and same-day courier service in NYC and DC. For more information visit https://urbanstems.com/.

Including this transaction, UrbanStems has raised over $48M in funding led by SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, DFE Capital Management, Motley Fool Ventures, Gordon Segal, Gaingels, PAN, Grotech Ventures and NextGen Venture Partners. UrbanStems was advised by Capstone Partners in the transaction.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urbanstems-the-modern-dtc-floral-gifting-brand-closes-20m-in-series-c-funding-as-it-approaches-mothers-day-301284321.html

SOURCE UrbanStems

Recommended Stories

  • Archegos prepares for insolvency as banks seek compensation: Financial Times

    Archegos has hired restructuring advisers to assess the potential legal claims from banks and to plan for a possible winding down of its operations, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. The family office's meltdown was triggered after ViacomCBS, a company Archegos was heavily exposed to, announced a stock offering in March. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout.

  • Foreigners needed to fill Singapore tech jobs crunch, says central banker

    A boom in technology jobs across all sectors in Singapore and a shortage of tech workers means the country will have to rely on foreigners to fill the gap, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday. Singapore is emerging as a regional tech hub but headhunters say it faces a severe talent crunch as more firms move in. This is partly because of government policies to tighten foreign hiring to offset falling Singaporean employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Explainer: The Dakota Access Pipeline faces possible closure

    A U.S. court could order the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut in coming weeks, disrupting deliveries of crude oil, and making nearby rail traffic more congested. WHAT IS DAPL? The 570,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access pipeline, or DAPL, is the largest oil pipeline out of the Bakken shale basin and has been locked in a legal battle with Native American tribes over whether the line can stay open after a judge scrapped a key environmental permit last year.

  • Oil Reaches Seven-Week High With Demand Revival Gaining Traction

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest since the middle of March as reopening efforts and vaccination pushes from the U.S. to Europe underpin hopes for a return to normal demand in the world’s largest economies.Futures in New York gained 1.9% on Tuesday, the biggest daily jump in nearly three weeks, while gasoline futures settled at the highest since July 2018. The U.S. is setting a new target of 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot by July 4, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country’s lockdown rules are set to be scrapped in seven weeks. That’s offsetting concerns about weaker oil consumption in parts of Asia, including key importer India, where Covid-19 remains rampant.Oil prices extended gains after settlement, with the American Petroleum Institute said to report domestic crude supplies fell by 7.69 million barrels last week. If confirmed by U.S. government data on Wednesday, that would be the largest weekly decline since late January. The API report also showed gasoline supplies fell by 5.31 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories also shrank.“Gasoline inventories in the U.S. are well below where they were a year ago and we’ve taken out refinery capacity,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “We’ve seen the impact on demand as more people get vaccinated, so we’re going to get that tailwind plus seasonality coming later this month.”U.S. crude futures are up more than 35% this year -- amid a broad advance across commodity markets -- as investors bet that the rollout of vaccines will permit a return to pre-pandemic conditions. The European Union plans to ease curbs for vaccinated travelers this summer, while in the U.S., New York plans to lift most of it virus restrictions this month. More broadly, the world’s 20 major economies are set to back efforts to introduce so-called vaccine passports to boost the beleaguered travel and tourism industry.“The news from Europe on the outlook toward reopening is providing a good sense of optimism for global demand continuing to rise,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy.Crude’s gains on Tuesday were outpaced by those in petroleum products, most notably gasoline. In the U.S., the spread between gasoline and crude futures hit the highest since April of last year in intraday trading. That comes as green shoots of a return to normal demand in the world’s largest oil-consuming country continue to emerge. CVR Energy Inc.’s Oklahoma and Kansas refineries are running all out amid a significant increase in gasoline demand since March, Chief Executive Officer David L. Lamp said during a conference call with investors.At the same time, cash-market gasoline in New York Harbor rose to a six-week high following the shutdown of a key fuel-making unit at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery in New Jersey. The refinery’s sole fluid catalytic cracker -- one of the largest in the world -- is expected to be down at least several days for repairs.OPEC kept its crude production steady in April, ahead of a planned output hike this month. Production fell by 50,000 barrels day, with a setback in Libya largely offset by further gains for Iran. Underscoring plans from producer nations to bring barrels back into the global market, total global flows of seaborne oil from many of the world’s largest exporters rose in April.See also: Total Oil Flows Climb But Shipments to China Dip: Tanker TrackerFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for May 4, 2021

    Trader reaction to 1.2038 will set the tone into the close.

  • Saudi Aramco Follows Big Oil Rivals With Bumper Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s profit soared in the first quarter following a recovery in global oil and gas markets, though free cash flow remained too low to fully cover dividend payments.The world’s biggest energy company kept its quarterly payout, almost all of which goes to the Saudi Arabian government, at $18.75 billion. The money is vital for the kingdom as it tries to narrow a budget deficit that ballooned last year, with the coronavirus pandemic sinking oil prices and shutting down local businesses.The bumper results follow those last week of Big Oil rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc, whose earnings are back to pre-pandemic levels as major economies reopen and more people are vaccinated. Brent crude has gained over 30% this year to top $68 a barrel.“There are more reasons to be optimistic that better days are coming,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in a statement Tuesday. “The momentum provided by the global economic recovery has strengthened energy markets.”Net income for the quarter was 78.6 billion riyals ($21 billion), up 24% year-on-year and higher than analysts’ average estimate of roughly $19 billion. Free cash flow was $18.3 billion. The company expects capital expenditure to be $35 billion in 2021, a figure unchanged from its forecast in March.Aramco, based in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia, saw its debt load spike after earnings collapsed last year with the spread of the pandemic and it opted to maintain the $75 billion annual dividend.Gearing UnchangedGearing, a measure of net debt to equity, increased from minus 5% in early 2020 to 23% by the end of the year as Aramco borrowed to fund the dividend and buy a $69 billion stake in chemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp. from the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. The debt ratio remained the same at the end of March, but may fall this quarter because a U.S.-led group agreed to invest $12.4 billion in Aramco’s oil pipelines. The Saudi company is also considering selling a stake linked to its natural-gas pipelines.“Saudi Aramco’s cash-generation outlook is improving with higher benchmark oil prices, suggesting the company may be able to cover this year’s $75 billion dividend with free cash flow,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Salih Yilmaz and Rob Barnett said in a note. “Any excess free cash could be used to de-leverage.”Aramco’s downstream business, which now includes contributions from Sabic, swung to a profit as higher commodity prices boosted margins for refined products such as transport fuels and plastics. The unit’s earnings before interest and tax were $4.4 billion, compared with a loss of $5 billion a year earlier.The downstream arm, which Aramco wants to expand further, posted full-year losses in 2019 and 2020.The upstream business, mainly consisting of oil and gas production, saw earnings before interest and tax rise 6.4% to $40 billion. While it was buoyed by higher energy prices, Saudi Arabia’s OPEC commitments meant Aramco reduced crude output during the quarter to an average of 8.6 million barrels a day. That’s the lowest in a decade.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- a 23-nation grouping known as OPEC+ -- began unprecedented supply cuts last year to bolster prices. Saudi Arabia, the cartel’s de facto leader along with Russia, is implementing extra curbs on top of what OPEC requires, though it plans to end them by July.Despite the production decline, Aramco’s capital expenditure is mostly directed toward pumping more oil. Upstream capex rose by 19%, while downstream spending dropped 15%. The company has been instructed by the Energy Ministry to expand oil-output capacity to 13 million barrels a day from 12 million.The Saudi government may sell more of Aramco over the next two years as it looks to transfer cash to the sovereign wealth fund, which aims to become one of the world’s largest with $2 trillion of assets.The kingdom is in talks to divest a 1% stake, worth around $19 billion, to a “leading” energy company, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said last month. It may also sell additional Aramco shares on the local stock exchange, he said. The government raised almost $30 billion in 2019 when it listed 2% of the firm on the Riyadh bourse.Aramco’s shares rose 0.7% to 35.65 riyals in the Saudi capital, extending their gain this year to 1.9%.(Updates share price in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesia Aims for V-Shaped Recovery After Disappointing GDP

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is setting its sights on a sharp turnaround starting this quarter as it assembles more stimulus programs to lift stubbornly weak domestic demand.Gross domestic product declined 0.74% in the first quarter from a year ago, the statistics bureau said Wednesday, worse than the median estimate of -0.65% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Still, it represented an improvement from the 2.19% contraction in the final quarter of 2020.Southeast Asia’s largest economy should return to growth this quarter as the government readies tax and sales measures to support the retail sector, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a briefing. GDP is expected to expand 6.9%-7.8% in the second quarter period, a pace that would be its fastest since 2008, according to Bloomberg data.“The trend of economic recovery is toward positive growth,” Hartarto said. “The curve is V-shaped, as seen in many other countries.”“Until we return the consumer confidence that will revive demand, the risk will be on the downside,” said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at PT Bank UOB Indonesia in Jakarta. He added that he’d be downgrading his full-year outlook because of the first-quarter numbers.The country’s benchmark stock index pared the day’s gains to 0.2% after the GDP data were released. The rupiah was little changed at 14,435 to the dollar.“The virus resurgence at the start of the year is likely to have put a dent in consumption, even though there have been some signs of nascent recovery more recently,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “Bank Indonesia is most likely going to continue to keep its policy rate unchanged, focusing on pushing for more forthright transmission of its previous rounds of rate cuts by the banking system.”Main DriversThe government recently maintained its outlook for 4.5%-5.3% GDP growth for 2021, expecting consumption around Eid celebrations in April-May to boost growth in the second quarter. On Tuesday it cut its forecast for 2022, now expecting growth of 5.2%-5.8% next year, down from an earlier projection of 5.4%-6.0%.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Indonesia’s recovery should continue to advance in 2Q in year-on-year terms, but more quarterly contractions this year can’t be ruled out given the higher infection rate of Covid-19 variants now circulating alongside relatively slow inoculations. We still expect a muted recovery this year, with growth coming in well short of the central bank’s 4.1-5.1% forecast range.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistSolid performance in trade and investment have been the main growth drivers early this year. Exports and imports bested estimates, while foreign direct investment climbed to a three-year high, mostly in provinces outside the main growth engine of Java.“The process of economic recovery will differ between provinces and sectors,” Suhariyanto, head of the country’s Statistics Office, said in announcing the GDP data. “Sectors that are highly dependent on public mobility, such as transportation and accommodation, will take longer to be able to pick up.”While factory activity and consumer confidence have shown a steady increase, core inflation and retail sales remain subdued as movement curbs limits household spending, which accounts for almost 60% of the economy.Other details from Wednesday’s release:The economy shrank 0.96% from the previous quarter on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, worse than the 0.85% drop forecast by economistsSectors that expanded the most in the first quarter, in year-on-year terms, include information and communications, +8.72%; water supply, +5.49%; health services, +3.64%; and agriculture, +2.95%Biggest decliners were transportation and warehousing, down 13.12%; accommodation, food and beverage, -7.26%; company services, -6.1%; and other services, -5.15%Private consumption fell 2.23%, while government spending rose 2.96% and gross fixed capital formation declined 0.23%Exports rose 6.74% from a year ago. Imports rose 5.27%Vaccine DriveAs many as 12.7 million Indonesians had been inoculated as of early May, though that’s still a small percentage of the country’s 270 million population. Private companies will begin inoculating workers once the government sets a selling price on vaccines.“The high frequency mobility data we track from Google suggest that government restrictions and social distancing remain a major drag on activity,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd., wrote in a research note.By maintaining restrictions even as infections decline, “the government is making a clear trade-off to get ahead of the infection curve, because the cost of future lockdowns will be even worse for the economy,” UOB’s Tanuwidjaja said. “This is necessary to get a more sustainable recovery in coming quarters.”(Recasts lead and adds minister’s comments in third and fourth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Eurozone recovery begins as services sector stops shrinking

    The battered eurozone economy showed signs of growth in April as the services industry stopped shrinking and manufacturing, led by Germany, picked up the pace. It means the double-dip recession could soon be over as the vaccination programme and the lifting of lockdown rules let the economies start to rebound. The purchasing managers’ index, a survey of businesses by IHS Markit rose to 53.8, up from 53.2 in March. Any score of above 50 indicates a rise in activity on the month, so this shows an acceleration in growth. Nicola Nobile at Oxford Economics said it confirmed that the worst for the eurozone economy should now be over. She expected eurozone GDP to rise by about 1.5pc in the second quarter, reversing the contraction of 0.6pc suffered in the opening three months of the year.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

  • Hedge funds had become ‘extreme’ sellers of stocks even before Yellen’s interest-rate remarks. Here’s why.

    Even before the Treasury secretary and former Fed chair spooked markets, hedge funds had been aggressive sellers of stocks.

  • Shell Sells U.S. Refinery in Latest Divestment

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc reached an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp. for $350 million in the latest major divestment for the European oil giant that’s moving away from processing crude.The U.S. refiner will also pay an estimated $150 million to $180 million for the hydrocarbon inventories at the facility near Anacortes, Washington, according to a HollyFrontier statement. The transaction also includes on-site co-generation and logistical assets.Shell is shrinking its refining portfolio as it adjusts its holdings to better align with a lower-carbon future. The company is instead focusing on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals.In September, the European major said it would retain only six downstream facilities including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, paring back from 14. Shell then said in November it was shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana amid the devastating impacts from the pandemic on the fuel industry.HollyFrontier said it expects to fund the takeover with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand. The deal should be closed by the fourth quarter.“Puget Sound Refinery will complement our existing refining business, with sales into premium product markets and advantaged access to Canadian crude,” HollyFrontier Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings said in the statement.(Corrects refinery location in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The best way to have plenty of money in retirement

    If you want a financially comfortable retirement with ample money available, you need to take two basic steps. In a recent article I described how to design a withdrawal strategy that will keep your portfolio healthy if you have saved enough (but only enough) to meet your needs. If you retire with a portfolio that’s at least 25 times the size of the annual withdrawal you need (in other words, with $1 million if you need $40,000 from it the first year), you will most likely succeed.

  • Governance: Why Crypto Investors Should Care

    DAO was stateless and decentralized, meaning that its operations were not tied to a specific geographic area, and it had a flat organizational structure. DAO token holders could vote on projects for investment and the relationship between them and the overall organization was governed by smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. Large investors in the project demanded a hard fork, which would have refunded investors by creating a "withdraw" function in the code.

  • T-Mobile crushes earnings estimates as subscriber surge continues

    Shares of T-Mobile Inc. were up 2.7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the telecommunications company easily topped first-quarter revenue and earnings expectations while bringing in a surge of new subscribers.

  • Why Ethereum Keeps Soaring High

    The leading altcoin just recently posted an all-time high some hours ago with strong demand from institutional investors and leading business brands that are adding Ethereum to their balance sheets as it has posted gains of about 1,300% in the past one year alone.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Set to Rip Higher By 40% (Or More)

    The markets lately are a mix of gains and volatility, and it’s tough, sometimes, for investors to make sense of it. In times like these, it makes sense to turn to the experts. Cathie Wood is one such expert, an investor whose stock choices have consistently outperformed the overall markets. A protégé of famed economist Arthur Laffer, market guru Wood has built her reputation on her clear view of the markets. Her firm is Ark Invest, whose Innovation ETF has over $52 billion in assets under management, making it one of the largest institutional investors on the scene. And better yet, Wood’s stock choices paid back during the ‘corona year;’ the ETF’s overall return in 2020 was an astounding 170%. With returns like that, it’s clear Cathie Wood knows what she’s talking about when she picks a stock. So, we’re taking a look at three of her stock choices, all from the ‘top 10’ of her firm’s holdings, by percentage weight within the portfolio. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve found that, according to some Street analysts, each has at least 40% upside potential for the coming year. Let’s get the lowdown. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) The first stock on our list, Teladoc, was one of the ‘early adopter’ companies in the telehealth sector, making remote medical care available for non-emergency issues. Patients can use Teladoc to consult on ear-nose-throat matters, lab referrals, basic diagnoses and medical advice, and prescription refills for non-addictive substances. Teladoc bills its service as offering remote house calls by primary care doctors. Despite the obvious benefits of Teladoc’s service during the pandemic year, and steadily rising revenues, the company’s stock has underperformed the broader markets in the last 12 months. A look at the most recent quarterly report – for 1Q21 – will shed some light. The company reported $453.6 million at the top line, up an impressive 150% year-over-year. Earnings, however, told a different story. At $199.6 million, the net loss in Q1 was much deeper than the year-ago quarter’s $29.6 million loss. Per share, the loss came to $1.31, compared to just 40 cents one year earlier. The losses weighed on investors’ minds, but the company guidance was more worrisome. Management predicts that paid membership will be flat yoy in 2021. The stock fell 10% after the earnings release. Cathie Wood, however, started buying shares, taking advantage of the dip in price to increase her holdings of TDOC. Her firm bought up more than 716K shares, worth over $122 million at the time of purchase. Teladoc is Ark’s #2 holding, making up over 6% of the fund’s portfolio. While BTIG analyst David Larsen notes investors’ concerns, he believes the long-term outlook for the company remains positive. “The issue that may weigh on the stock, is 2021 membership guidance of 52 - 54M (+2% y/y) was left unchanged,” Larsen said. “Despite this headwind we still like the company and the stock. Management highlighted that the ‘pipeline for membership’ is now up more than 50% y/y, which is higher than what was reported in 4Q:20, and many of these deals are progressing. TDOC also won a large BCBS plan in the north-east due to the "whole person" model, and it's a competitive take-away. We believe that management's comments around membership pipeline are very calculated, and we would expect 2022 membership growth to be far better than 2021's growth rate.” In line with his comments, Larsen rates TDOC as a Buy, and his $300 price target implies an upside of 83% for the year ahead. (To watch Larsen’s track record, click here.) Overall, Teladoc gets a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, a rating derived from 23 reviews that include 14 to Buy and 9 to Hold. The shares are priced at $163.21 and have an average price target of $243.68, making the one-year upside a robust 49%. (See Teladoc’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Next up, Zoom, needs no introduction. This tech-based video communications company had a low profile in 2019, but in the corona crisis of 2020 Zoom came of age. The company saw a tremendous expansion, in use and user base, and its stock peaked in November 2020 with a price well above $500 per share. It has since declined – but even after that decline, ZM shares still show a one-year gain of 121%. The share price decline in Zoom may be best seen as temporary volatility in a stock that is otherwise sound. Zoom went public in April of 2019, and has reported sequential revenue and earnings gains in every quarter since – with the gains accelerating last year. For Q4 of fiscal 2021, the last reported, Zoom reported $882.5 million at the top line, up 13.5% sequentially and a whopping 368% year-over-year. EPS in the last quarter was 87 cents; this compares to just 5 cents per share income the year before. Zoom reported $377.9 million in free cash flow for 4Q21, compared to $26.6 million one year earlier. In customer metrics, Zoom reported equally strong growth. It had more than 467K customers with more than 10 employees, growth of some 470% yoy, and 1,644 customers who paid more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months, up 156% yoy. As for Cathie Wood, she thinks that Zoom will continue growing, saying, “I think it’s going to usurp a lot of the old telco infrastructure.” Two of Wood’s Ark funds own shares of Zoom, over 2.4 million shares in total, Zoom makes up roughly 3.40% of Ark’s portfolio. 5-star analyst Daniel Bartus, from Merrill Lynch, also likes ZM shares, and writes of the company’s model, “In our view, Zoom’s superior video experience has solidified its position as the go-to meetings platform post-COVID. As the pandemic lingers and enterprises adopt more flexible workforces, we believe 2021 will be another good year for Zoom. Post-pandemic, we believe Zoom remains well-positioned as the new communications standard and the upsell of Zoom Phone, Rooms, and additional features across the 467k customer base offsets the churn risk across smaller customers.” Bartus puts a Buy rating on the stock, with a $480 price target suggesting a potential upside of 52% for the coming year. (To watch Bartus’s track record, click here.) Wall Street’s views on Zoom offer a bit of a conundrum. The analyst consensus here is a Hold, based on reviews that include 6 to Buy, 10 to Hold, and 2 to Sell. On the other hand, the stock’s $444.40 average price target implies an upside of 41% on the one-year horizon. (See Zoom’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) Last on our list of Wood’s picks, Shopify, is a Canada-based e-commerce giant that needs no introduction. Shopify has been around for 15 years, and was an early leader in providing e-commerce platforms to third parties. The company’s services include payment processing, marketing, shipping, and customer engagement. Shopify grossed $2.93 billion last year, and has seen sequential revenue gains in each of the last four quarters. While the stock has found 2021 more of a slog, it is still up by 77% over the past 12 months, handily beating the S&P 500’s 47% one-year gain. Starting out 2021, Shopify reported 110% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, with the top line reaching $988.7 million. The company’s EPS in Q1, $9.94 per share, was inflated by unrealized gains from an equity investment, making comparison difficult, but the company also reported $7.87 billion in cash holdings as of the end of March, compared to $6.39 billion at the end of December. The solid gains in revenues and cash holdings are supported by a growing user base. Shopify’s mobile app, Shop, now has over 107 million registered users, of whom 24 million are monthly active users. And, the company has good word-of-mouth advertising; 45,800 of its ‘partners’ referred a fellow merchant to the service in the previous 12 months, a yoy gain of 73%. Looking at all of this, Cathie Wood thinks we may be seeing the start of the ‘next Amazon.’ She says, referring to the company’s position in the marketplace and its prospects for growth, “Shopify doesn't care who wins. It's going to be involved with many, if not most, of all of the sites that are going to be powering up commerce.” Her Ark funds are gobbling up shares of SHOP – they own over 690K, worth more than $754 million at current valuation. Colin Sebastian, 5-star analyst with Baird, agrees that Shopify is a stock to buy. He writes, “we view higher spending levels as supporting the enormous e-commerce market opportunity, sustaining a high level of innovation in platform services, and maintaining a high level of scalability. As such, we would be buyers of shares on any pullbacks related to margin commentary… We believe that Shopify will continue to be a key beneficiary of the migration toward multi-channel e-commerce as companies leverage and integrate a broad range of consumer touch-points to drive sales — including traditional offline, online, in-store, mobile, kiosks and call centers.” Sebastian’s price target here, $1,550, suggests an upside of 42% for the next 12 months. His rating is Outperform (i.e., a Buy). (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here.) High-profile tech companies tend to attract a lot of attention, and Shopify has picked up no fewer than 30 analyst reviews in recent weeks. These break down to 16 Buys, 13 Holds, and just a single Sell, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $1,092.01, and the average price target of $1,482.21 implies they have room to gain 36% this year. (See Shopify’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.