Urbeo Residential Limited Adopts Yardi Technology

·2 min read

Irish build to rent investment manager will utilise a fully connected property management platform to modernise resident services

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dublin-based PRS investment manager, Urbeo Residential Limited, has selected Yardi® as its end-to-end software provider for its 1500+ unit build to rent portfolio.

Yardi Logo
Yardi Logo

The firm will achieve a range of back-office and front-office functionality with Yardi's Residential Suite. Yardi Voyager®, an award-winning property management software and accounting platform, will centralise resident and portfolio data, while Yardi's RENTCafé® Suite will drive results in property marketing and resident satisfaction.

Yardi RENTCafé will automate Urbeo's marketing efforts with website optimisation that showcases brand and amenities; RENTCafé® CRM Flex will help convert more leads to leases with a streamlined leasing process; and MyCafé by RENTCafé®, Yardi's white labeled resident app, will offer an easy-to-use resident app that gives residents accessible services such as bill payments and booking maintenance requests. Yardi® Concierge™ will enhance resident experience through reservations and delivery management.

Urbeo will also adopt Yardi® Facility Manager for complete oversight of maintenance scheduling across its portfolio and will utilise Yardi's paperless procurement solution, Yardi PayScan®.

"Having used Yardi in the past, I understand the benefits of managing a residential portfolio on Yardi's integrated technology and knew Yardi would help our business deliver a resident friendly leasing journey," said Teresa Flattery, financial controller at Urbeo. "We pride ourselves on offering a joined-up way of living, and now with Yardi, we can enjoy a joined-up way of managing our portfolio.

"We anticipate gaining complete control in portfolio reporting whilst delivering outstanding build to rent services that drive convenience and satisfaction," continued Flattery.

"We're delighted to welcome Urbeo to the Yardi family," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international at Yardi. "Yardi's commitment to deliver innovative software that serves the build to rent market is aligned well with Urbeo's aggressive growth strategy."

See how Yardi's technology can help transform residential property management through a single connected solution.

About Urbeo

Urbeo is creating affordable, high-quality, rental property in well connected locations within and around Dublin that residents are proud to call home. For more information, visit www.ubyurbeo.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

