Ureteroscope Market Anticipated to Witness a Significant CAGR of 5.47% by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·7 min read

The growing demand for Ureteroscope Market is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of urolithiasis or nephrolithiasis accompanied by the rising burden of obesity which is a risk factor for the development of kidney stones, and the entrance of key pharma players such as Olympus, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ in the Ureteroscope Market

Las Vegas, USA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ureteroscope Market Anticipated to Witness a Significant CAGR of 5.47% by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Ureteroscope Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Ureteroscope, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Ureteroscope Market scenario.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Ureteroscope Market report:

  • According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Ureteroscope Market during the forecasted period.

  • Key pharma players working proactively in the Ureteroscope include Olympus, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ, ELMED Medical Systems, PENTAX Medical, OPCOM, Dornier Medtech, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Vimex Sp. z o. o., AED.MD, NeoScope Inc., Advin Health Care, OTU Medical., Clarion Medical Technologies., Zhuhai Mindhao Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Innovex Medical Co., Ltd., Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd., Shanghai SeeGen Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd., Applaud Medical, Inc., and others.

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, Global Ureteroscope Market was valued at USD 0.86 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2026

  • In August 2020, Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH received the US FDA approval for OES Elite Ureteroscopes and Accessories under regulatory class II for endoscopic observation and therapy in the ureters, urethra, and urinary bladder.

  • Applaud Medical, Inc. received FDA approval in January 2022 for its Acoustic Enhancer technology as Breakthrough Device designation. The Acoustic Enhancer technology is designed to be used in conjunction with Ureteroscopy with Laser Lithotripsy (URS-LL) for the fragmentation of calcium-based urinary stones.

  • Boston Scientific Corp. announced the launch of the LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope for minimally invasive endoscopic procedures to diagnose and treat stones and other conditions of the kidney, ureter, and bladder. The LithoVue system received FDA clearance under the 510(k) regulatory process.

To pick on the latest highlights related to the Ureteroscope get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Ureteroscope Market Report

Ureteroscope Overview
Ureteroscope is a small flexible telescope that is inserted into the bladder and ureter to diagnose and treat a variety of problems associated with the urinary tract. Ureteroscope moves to the point where the stone is located. Ureteroscopy is an outpatient procedure most commonly done to treat stones in the ureters or kidneys. It may also be used to evaluate and treat other causes of kidney blockage or blood in the urine.

Interested in knowing how the Ureteroscope Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Ureteroscope Market Analysis

Ureteroscope Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Ureteroscope market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the Global Ureteroscope market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and well-versed guidelines for the surgical and medical management of the upper tract stone disease in the region is projected to boost the Ureteroscope market. Further, in the United States the rising cases of upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC), is also the reason for the increase in usage of the ureteroscope leading to a surge in the Ureteroscope market. Additionally, the Asia-pacific region has future potential for the Ureteroscope market. This is because of the rising number of kidney and bladder cancer in the region.

Learn more about the market leaders in the Ureteroscope Market Landscape @ Ureteroscope Market Assessment

Ureteroscope Market Dynamics

The rise in demand for Ureteroscope can be due to the growing prevalence of urolithiasis or nephrolithiasis accompanied by the rising burden of obesity which is a risk factor for the development of kidney stones. In addition, a sedentary lifestyle, innovation in product design, and new product launches are responsible for the growth of the Ureteroscope market globally. In addition to that, rising technological advancements, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the entrance of key pharmaceutical players serve as major factors for a boost in the Ureteroscope market.

On the contrary, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the global Ureteroscope Market. Certain other factors such as the limited availability of a skilled workforce to utilize the device in medical setup and the high cost of Ureteroscope devices are expected to pose a challenge to the Ureteroscope market growth.

To gain a better understanding of the Ureteroscope market dynamics, get a snapshot of the Ureteroscope Market Analysis

Scope of the Ureteroscope Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2021-2026

  • Market Segmentation By Product Type - Flexible Ureteroscope [Digital Ureteroscope and Fiber Optic Ureteroscope], Semi-Rigid Ureteroscope

  • Market Segmentation By Channel Type - Dual Channel and Single Channel

  • Market Segmentation By Usability - Single-Use and Reusable

  • Market Segmentation By Application - Urolithiasis, Urothelium Cancer, Urinary Strictures

  • Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key Ureteroscope Companies - Olympus, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ, ELMED Medical Systems, PENTAX Medical, OPCOM, Dornier Medtech, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Vimex Sp. z o. o., AED.MD, NeoScope Inc., Advin Health Care, OTU Medical., Clarion Medical Technologies., Zhuhai Mindhao Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Innovex Medical Co., Ltd., Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd., Shanghai SeeGen Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd., Applaud Medical, Inc., and others

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Product Profiles

  • Case Studies

  • KOL's Views

  • Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Ureteroscope market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Ureteroscope Market Landscape Analysis

Table of Contents

1

Ureteroscope Report Introduction

2

Ureteroscope Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Ureteroscope Key Factors Analysis

5

Ureteroscope Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ureteroscope Market

7

Ureteroscope Market Layout

8

Ureteroscope Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Ureteroscope Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Olympus
9.2 Stryker
9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
9.4 Richard Wolf GmbH
9.5 KARL STORZ
9.6 ELMED Medical Systems
9.7 PENTAX Medical
9.8 OPCOM
9.9 Dornier Medtech
9.10 Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

10

Project Approach

11

KOL Views

12

DelveInsight Capabilities

13

Disclaimer

14

About DelveInsight

Gain rich insights about the latest Ureteroscope market regulatory approvals @ Ureteroscope Regulatory Landscape And Patent Analysis

Related Reports

Urinary Catheters Market

DelveInsight's Urinary Catheters Market Insights and Forecast report delivers an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted Urinary Catheters market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, ConvaTec Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Teleflex Incorporated, and others.

Intrauterine Pressure Catheters Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Intrauterine Pressure Catheters - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Intrauterine Pressure Catheters and the historical and forecasted Intrauterine Pressure Catheters market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Koninklijke Philips N.V, Utah Medical Products, Cardinal Health, CooperSurgical Inc, BD, Thomas Medical, Vyaire Medical, Terumo Europe NV, and others.

Dialysis Catheters Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Dialysis Catheters - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of Dialysis Catheters and the historical and forecasted Dialysis Catheters market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Amecath Medical Technologies, Haidylena, Teleflex Incorporated, Nipro Corporation, Medtronic, Baxter, Wellex Medical, BD, and others.

Chest Drainage Catheters Market

DelveInsight’s 'Chest Drainage Catheters -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chest Drainage Catheters and the historical and forecasted Chest Drainage Catheters market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Rocket Medical plc, Cook Medical Incorporated, Medline Industries, Maquet Holding B.V. and Co. KG, Utah Medical Products, Inc, Vygon SA, Smiths Medical, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


