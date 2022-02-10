U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Urgent Auto Transport, a Veteran Car Shipping Company, Launches Multistate Car Shipping Service

Urgent Auto Transport & Car Shipping
·2 min read

There's a myriad of auto transport choices when selecting from the many car shipping companies on the market. Urgent Auto Transport, a Miami-based car shipping company, wants to make that choice easier for the consumer with the launch of its multistate car shipping service. Two areas the company specializes in are expedited auto shipping and exotic auto transport.

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent Auto Transport, a five-star-rated auto shipping company, recently announced its expansion into multistate auto transport services. A car shipping company industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in exotic auto transport, Urgent Auto Transport offers clients high-quality, hassle-free options to coordinate vehicle shipping across the U.S.

Urgent Auto Transport & Car Shipping makes auto transport simple by providing a free and fast way to instantly quote any expedited auto shipping job.

Clients can have their car shipped in three easy steps:

  1. Request a free instant quote

  2. Book and confirm the transport date

  3. Sit back and enjoy the ride

"Our mission is simple: deliver exceptional customer service and reliable, expedited auto shipping at a reasonable price," said owner Joe Constantin. "Our results speak for themselves. We're a five-star-rated business because our clients enjoy peace of mind with us handling their exotic auto transport or any of the other services we provide. From start to finish, we get the job done right."

Urgent Auto Transport offers elevated, white-glove service to its customers every step of the way. Clients will never have to wonder how the process is moving along; they're informed every step of the way, seven days a week through extended hours.

"If I could give them 10 stars I would," said one customer. "Service is fairly priced, they were always professional and promptly returned calls…if I am ever in need of auto transport services again I will hands down call them first."

Two areas the company specializes in are expedited auto shipping and exotic auto transport. The company offers expedited shipping for cars, vans, trucks, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

Due to their sleek and low-profile designs, exotic vehicles require a great deal of care, knowledge, and experience to properly load, secure and transport. Urgent Auto Transport specializes in exotic auto transport and is trusted by high-end clients from Florida to New York to deliver their luxury vehicles in perfect condition.

What truly sets Urgent Auto Transport apart is its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. Per a recent Google customer review: "We purchased a vehicle in Alabama and needed it transported to Miami. The price was great and they provided amazing service. The driver arrived and my car was in perfect condition."

Full-service auto transport across all 50 states.

Learn more: www.urgentautotransport.com

Press Contact:
Urgent Auto Transport
1-888-227-6761

