U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.51
    -25.49 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,237.93
    -277.45 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,733.08
    -89.82 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.93
    -25.18 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.20
    -2.24 (-3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +9.30 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2380
    -0.0590 (-4.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1250
    -0.4450 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,532.41
    +699.12 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.78
    -15.81 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.90
    -94.81 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Urgent Care Centers Market Valuation to Reach US$ 35.4 Bn by 2027 Due to Increased Access to Healthcare, Low Cost of Treatment, Finds a TMR Study

·6 min read

Patients, especially millennials, are considering urgent care centers as a low-cost option for medical emergencies

Numbers of hospital-owned urgent care centers to rise globally owing to growing government support in various countries

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Transparency Market Research: Urgent care centers (UCC) have gathered considerable worldwide traction in the healthcare system as an effective setting to provide faster access to various services. These include diagnosing and treating injuries and illnesses that need immediate care. Common illnesses are fever, cough & cold, urinary tract infection, etc. Lower cost compared to traditional emergency department (ED) visits and focus of providers on improving clinical outcomes are key factors driving the acceptance of urgent care in medical practice, thus shaping the urgent care centers market landscape.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Mainly in developed regions, the growing number of urgent care centers is expanding the scope of the traditional primary care and retail clinics in addressing a range of non-life-threatening medical emergencies in communities.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2254

Urgent care centers are investing in advanced medical technologies and focusing on streamlining the process of appointment for patients. This has led to increased patient convenience and swift access to urgent care. Broadly, the adherence to strict protocols in UCC settings has enabled service providers build trust among patients. Hospital-owned urgent care models present a lucrative segment, and is likely to be dominant in the market during the forecast period.

By 2027, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 35.4 Bn. Key services under the ambit of urgent care practices are occupational medicine, vaccinations, screening, and diagnostics.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Urgent Care Centers Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2254

Key Findings of Urgent Care Centers Market Study

  • Evolution of Urgent Care Centers to Reiterate Patient-first Approach to Healthcare: Healthcare systems are embracing the role of urgent care centers in improving the access to urgent care at lower cost compared to traditional emergency department (ED) visits. UCCs offer patient convenience by ensuring easy walk-in care for patients, which is another compelling market proposition. Companies in the urgent care centers market are considering increasing patient convenience and endorsing the trend of 'patient as a consumer' as a key point for attracting patient visits, notes a market study on the urgent care centers. The growing role of urgent care for managing illnesses that cause high morbidity will continue to redefine the urgent care centers market.

  • Urgent iCare Gains Popularity amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Reduces ED Visits: Urgent care centers have evolved to meet the surge in the demand for diagnostics for COVID-19 patients. In numerous countries, tens of hundreds of urgent care centers have been especially helpful in addressing the urgent care needs of local communities. UCCs were instrumental in reducing the number of visits to the emergency department, the demand for which surged due to the pandemic. Various models emerged in the urgent care centers market to help the healthcare system combat the rise in viral caseloads in the recent months. The raging cases of the COVID-19 infections in some economies are anticipated to bolster the demand, notes a study on the urgent care centers market.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, ask for custom research here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2254

Urgent Care Centers Market: Drivers

  • Rising healthcare costs is a key driver for new models of healthcare services, thereby boosting the urgent care centers market prospects

  • High burden on primary care centers and emergency department globally has driven healthcare system to promote urgent care centers, which is proving to be a low-cost and convenient option for patients

  • Over the years, governments and insurance providers in various developed and emerging economies have ramped up support for urgent care centers in re-modelling the health system, thus driving the urgent care centers market

Purchase Premium Research Report on Urgent Care Centers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2254&ltype=S

Urgent Care Centers Market: Regional Dynamics

  • Countries in Europe and North America have been early adopters of urgent care centers. The demand has thrived due to the adoption of urgent care practices for better clinical outcomes, especially in young adults, outside of the emergency department

  • North America held major market share in 2018. The number of urgent care centers has grown considerably in the region in the recent years.

  • Asia Pacific is replete with new opportunities, reinforced by growing government support for easing the burden of primary care centers. Lucrative markets include Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Urgent Care Centers Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key players that influences the current competition landscape in the urgent care centers market are:

  • GoHealth Urgent Care

  • Patient First

  • CityMD

  • FastMed Urgent Care

  • NextCare Holdings, Inc

  • MedExpress

  • Concentra, Inc.

Global Urgent Care Centers Market: Segmentation

  • Urgent Care Centers Market, by Service

  • Urgent Care Centers Market, by Ownership

  • Urgent Care Centers Market, by Region

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Mobile Hospitals Market: Mobile hospitals serve as an untapped resource for the healthcare industry. The COVID-19 crisis has intensified its boundaries. Mobile hospitals across the world already play a significant, though under-appreciated role in the healthcare system. It has made healthcare accessible even for displaced or isolated individuals. Mobile hospitals acted as a medical savior for people without easy access to hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Home Rehabilitation Products & Services Market: The home-based rehabilitation has emerged as one of the supportive programs during the coronavirus pandemic, which is reducing the burden on healthcare professionals in hospitals. Companies in the home rehabilitation products & services market are expanding their supply chains through eCommerce and online pharmacies to keep economies running during the pandemic.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urgent-care-centers-market-valuation-to-reach-us-35-4-bn-by-2027-due-to-increased-access-to-healthcare-low-cost-of-treatment-finds-a-tmr-study-301355857.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Enlivex stock soars to lead premarket gainers after getting OK to start Phase 2b trial of COVID-19 treatment

    Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. soared 21.4% toward a five-month high, enough to pace all premarket gainers early Monday, after the Israel-based immunotherapy company said it received the OK to start a Phase 2b clinical trial for its treatment of severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS). The Israel Ministry of Health authorized the trial after reviewing Phase 2 trial data. The Phase 2b trial is expected to recruit up to 152 patients in Israel an

  • As Covid Cases Spread, Vaccines Won’t Be Enough

    Analysts at Jefferies say that a substantial commercial opportunity remains for the company that develops a good Covid-19 therapeutic.

  • U.S. could offer COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as soon as this fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

  • As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

    Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy. Toni is among the group of people coming from abroad who have been vaccinated a second time, or plan to do so, in the United States.

  • Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

    Sigga Ella/Bloomberg via GettyIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks.Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.What’s happening in Iceland right now

  • Vaccine-skeptic cardinal on ventilator with Covid in hospital

    ‘Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator,’ reads tweet about senior Catholic’s health

  • Teen who had heart attack after vaccine dose to receive $225,000

    The 16-year-old teenager who suffered a heart attack six days after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a one-time financial assistance of $225,000.

  • PsyBio Therapeutics Files Patent Application with USPTO for Production Methods of Methylated Trypatamines and Associated Analogs

    PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB, OTCQB:PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria and other innovative mediums for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other neurological disorders, has filed a new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) entitled Methods for the Production of a

  • Seniors Could Get a 6.2% Social Security Raise in 2022

    If current estimates are correct, Social Security beneficiaries may get their highest boost in decades.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

    With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or r

  • BrainQ raises $40M to transform stroke patient rehabilitation with its home therapy device

    It should be said at the outset that doubting the efficacy of some brainwave-emitting miracle device is natural. Strokes can result in various obvious impairments, such as grip strength or coordination, but of course the injury is not to the hand or leg itself, it is to the networks in the brain that govern those parts. To aid this, regular physical therapy and brain health checkups, sometimes for years on end, are used to in essence make sure the brain is still working on it and that the parts of the body don't themselves fall into disrepair.

  • Column: We can't blame the unmasked and unvaccinated for being irresponsible? Really?

    Those of us who have followed the guidance are understandably angry at those who are too selfish, lazy or deluded to wear masks or get immunized.

  • You have a purpose, you just need to find it—and it’s one of the most important things for your retirement

    Like author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer used to say, “If you are what you do, then when you don’t, you aren’t.” Finally, be intentional about the people you surround yourself with in this next chapter.

  • All 16 and 17-year-olds to be offered Covid jab in the next week

    All 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered a Covid vaccine in the next week in a bid to boost immunity before the return of schools.

  • This Popular Supplement Can Send You to ER, Experts Say

    Supplements are meant to do just that—supplement your diet, so you get all the nutrients you need. But some have harmful effects that can send you to the emergency department, says Susan Farrell, MD, Contributing Editor at Harvard Health. In one 10-year study, "researchers looked at surveillance data from 63 hospital emergency departments to estimate the annual number of ED visits associated with adverse effects from dietary supplements," she writes. "The authors defined 'dietary supplements' as

  • 'Heartbreaking': Kim Kardashian reacts to 'American Idol' Syesha Mercado's newborn baby taken by authorities

    The ‘American Idol’ finalist is still fighting for custody of her 15-month-old son, and authorities have now removed her newborn daughter as well.

  • US could see 200,000 Covid cases a day again: ‘Unvaccinated are sitting ducks’

    Director of National Institutes of Health pleads with Americans to get their shots as Delta variant ravages the country Dr Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), center, speaks during a Senate hearing in Washington in May. Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/EPA The US could soon see Covid-19 cases return to 200,000 a day, a level not seen since among the pandemic’s worst days in January and February, the director of the National Institutes of Health warned on Sunday.

  • Vaccine passports have arrived in cities with varying degrees of strictness

    Jurisdictions around the world have begun implementing domestic vaccine passports for participation in daily civic life.

  • As U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Top the Civil War’s Toll, We're Repeating Disease History

    Today’s COVID-19 death toll shows that many have approached the virus with a medical attitude hardly updated from 160 years ago

  • The Latest: Australian state sees 478 new virus infections

    Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths. The previous record daily tally in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on Saturday. Australia has one of the slowest vaccine rollouts among wealthy countries, which is making the delta variant outbreak particularly dangerous.