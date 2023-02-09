UrgentMED Opens its Newest Location in the Heart of Downtown Brea

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Since 2007, UrgentMED has been committed to providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services. The largest urgent care network in Southern California opened its 44th location in Brea, CA on February 8, 2023.

UrgentMED's patient-centric approach to healthcare has resulted in marked success, fueling expansion efforts throughout the state. This growth has given them the opportunity to open new clinics in communities that can benefit from their services.

The New UrgentMED - Brea Location

The new clinic is conveniently located at 101 W. Imperial Hwy, Ste E, Brea, CA 92821. It is easily accessible to the local community and is open to walk-ins daily, from 8AM-8PM Monday through Friday, and 9AM-5PM on weekends.

This location is in the heart of Downtown Brea where many local residents frequent all of the shops, restaurants, and night life on Birch Street. Just as UrgentMED's other locations are known for, UrgentMED - Brea features high-quality healthcare services to diagnose and treat a broad range of illnesses, injuries, and medical conditions. Exceptional, convenient, and effective services are offered to patients of all ages.

The Brea urgent care center is staffed by licensed medical professionals, including a team of talented physicians and nurses. The clinic proudly presents a "one-stop shop" model of individualized and efficient patient care, as it is outfitted with an on-site lab, integrated pharmacy, and X-ray equipment.

"We are beyond excited and honored to be serving the city of Brea. Our focus has been and will always be to provide exceptional medical services for our patients. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our unique level of care with this new community" said Felix Murphy, Director of Business Development & Marketing at UrgentMED.

UrgentMED - Brea features:

Walk-ins welcome

On-site diagnostic testing, labs, x-rays, and medications

Treatment for a majority of non-life-threatening conditions

Affordable treatment

Most health insurance plans accepted

Fast, efficient care that can be handled on lunch breaks from work

Free parking

COVID-19 Testing (antigen, PCR, and RAPID PCR, Antibody)

Exemplary care and service from licensed, experienced staff

Assistance with workers' compensation

Pre-operative clearances

Story continues

About UrgentMED

Since 2007, UrgentMED has been revolutionizing the healthcare industry with their patient-centered approach. Committed to efficiency, accessibility, and professionalism, its "one-stop shop" model allows each individual patient to receive exceptional care across dozens of convenient Southern California locations. With its state-of-the-art equipment, UrgentMED clinics have the capacity to diagnose and treat medical issues that require diagnostic laboratory testing, surgical and non-surgical procedures, routine examinations, workers' compensation, radiology services, COVID-19 testing, in-house medications, durable medical equipment, and physical therapy services. With more than 90 doctors and 500 staff members at 44 locations across Southern California, UrgentMED is rapidly expanding to provide unparalleled care to patients with routine and urgent medical needs. For more information, visit UrgentMED.com .

Contact:

Felix Murphy

felix.murphy@urgentmed.com

https://urgentmednetwork.com/

SOURCE: UrgentMED







View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738731/UrgentMED-Opens-its-Newest-Location-in-the-Heart-of-Downtown-Brea



