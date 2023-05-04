Urinalysis Market is Expected to Reach $5.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The urinalysis industry is an important segment of the diagnostic testing market, focused on analyzing urine samples to diagnose and monitor various medical conditions. Urinalysis can detect the presence of various substances in the urine, such as glucose, proteins, and bacteria, which can provide insights into a patient's overall health status. Common applications of urinalysis include screening for urinary tract infections, kidney disease, diabetes, and drug abuse. The urinalysis market is expected to grow in the near future due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for point-of-care testing, and ongoing advancements in technology. However, the industry also faces challenges such as the need for better standardization and accuracy of testing methods, as well as the potential for false positive or false negative results. Overall, the urinalysis industry plays an important role in the diagnosis and management of a wide range of medical conditions and is expected to continue to grow and evolve in the coming years.

Urinalysis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.9 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Development of new diagnostic products and, government support boosting the market. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the urinalysis market.

Urinalysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $3.9 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $5.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Test Type, Application, end user and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Emerging market Key Market Drivers Increasing burden of UTIs, diabetes and liver & kidney diseases

Based on product, the urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2021, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market, mainly due to the increased use of POC products, increased focus on preventive and timely care and increased urinalysis market in emerging countries.

Based on test type, the urinalysis market is segmented into pregnancy & fertility tests, biochemical tests and sediment urinalysis. In 2021, the pregnancy & fertility tests segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market, mainly due increased demand for rapid pregnancy tests, increased demand for POC and rapid detecting pregnancy tests.

Based on application, the urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2021, the disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market, mainly due to increased burden of diseases, improved technological urinalysis tests and and increased government focus in diagnosis of diseases.

Based on end user, the urinalysis market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, home care settings and research laboratories and institutes. In 2021, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the growing concerns over spread of diseases like diabetes and increased geriatric population who are prone to diseases like diabetes.

The global urinalysis market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for urinalysis market in 2021. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the favorable regulations and increased research for early diagnosis of diseases.

Key Market Players:

The major players operating in urinalysis market are Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) and EKF Diagnostics (UK).

Hypothetic Challenges of Urinalysis Market in Near Future:

Lack of Standardization: One potential challenge is the lack of standardization across urinalysis testing methods and procedures. This can lead to variability in test results and make it difficult to compare results across different laboratories or healthcare settings.

Competition from Alternative Diagnostic Tests: The urinalysis market may face increasing competition from alternative diagnostic tests, such as molecular diagnostic tests that can detect pathogens and biomarkers with higher sensitivity and specificity.

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Urinalysis tests generate a significant amount of personal health information, and concerns around data security and privacy may limit the adoption of new testing technologies or platforms.

Reimbursement Policies: Changes in reimbursement policies or cuts to healthcare funding may impact the accessibility of urinalysis tests and reduce demand for these services.

Increasing Costs: The cost of urinalysis testing may rise due to factors such as the development of new testing technologies or the need for more extensive quality control measures. This may limit patient access to testing and impact the growth of the urinalysis market.

Top 3 Use Cases of Urinalysis Market:

Diagnosis of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Urinalysis is commonly used to diagnose UTIs by detecting the presence of white blood cells, red blood cells, and bacteria in the urine. Early detection and treatment of UTIs can prevent the spread of infection to the kidneys, which can lead to more serious health complications.

Monitoring of Chronic Kidney Disease: Urinalysis is also used to monitor chronic kidney disease (CKD) by measuring the levels of proteins, such as albumin, in the urine. Monitoring these levels can help healthcare providers to identify early signs of kidney damage and adjust treatment plans to slow the progression of the disease.

Screening for Drug Abuse: Urinalysis is frequently used to screen for drug abuse, particularly in workplace or legal settings. Urine tests can detect the presence of drugs such as opioids, marijuana, and cocaine, which can help identify individuals who may be at risk for addiction or who may be using drugs illegally.

Overall, the urinalysis market plays a critical role in the diagnosis and management of a variety of medical conditions, and is expected to continue to grow as demand for diagnostic testing increases.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Sysmex Corporation (Japan) launched the UF-1500 fully automated urine particle analyzer, a Product for the urine sediment testing field.

In February 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China) signed an agreement to offer the FDA-cleared and Health Canada–approved BS-480 (400 tests/hour) and BA-800M (800 tests/hour) analyzers to toxicology labs.

In August 2020, Sysmex America, Inc. (a subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation) and Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) announced an exclusive agreement.

