U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,480.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,239.25
    +17.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.30
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.57
    -0.68 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.60
    -8.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -2.56 (-10.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3131
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4160
    -0.2720 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,198.45
    +1,029.57 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.01
    +24.37 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.53
    -19.27 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Urinalysis Market to hit USD 5.2 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Urinalysis Industry is anticipated to register 5.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 impelled by rise in the use of infrared thermometers with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The urinalysis market value is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing volume of urinalysis in healthcare settings owing to the rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases will fuel the business landscape.

Rising prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) across the globe will drive the market expansion. UTIs are considered as most common bacterial infections spread to the kidneys and lead to birth complications among pregnant women if remains untreated. Furthermore, the chronic renal diseases, kidney stones and diabetes are among the prominent risk factors contributing to the incidence rate of UTIs. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to spur the market demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/439

Urinalysis market from consumables segment was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021. Increasing use of urinalysis consumables for home testing as well as facility testing is anticipated to accelerate the segment demand. Moreover, several advantages associated with usage of dipsticks including quick results that allows clinical management to make prompt decisions will benefit its adoption rate. The industry players are involved in development of advanced urine test strips and test kits that offers enhanced specificity, accuracy, and ease of use that will boost the sector revenue.


Some major findings of the urinalysis market report include:

  • Growing incidence of chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic kidney diseases (CKDs) that requires urine testing will fuel the industry outlook.

  • Rising prevalence of urinary tract infection (UTI) among women will contribute to the urinalysis volume, thereby augmenting the market trends.

  • Increasing pregnancy rate in developed as well as developing nations further influences the demand for urine testing to monitor gestational diabetes, UTI, or preeclampsia in pregnant women.

  • Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of kidney diseases in developed nations will propel the market size.

  • Product developments are leading to the launch of automated devices will broaden the customer base of the operating companies.

Browse key industry insights spread across 170 pages with 283 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, “Urinalysis Market Analysis By Product (Consumables {Dipsticks, Reagents, Disposables}, Instruments {Biochemical Urine Analyzers, Automated Urine Sediment Analyzers}), Application (Urinary Tract Infections [UTI], Kidney Diseases, Pregnancy, Diabetes), End-use (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Healthcare), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/urinalysis-market

Urinalysis market from pregnancy segment is set to grow at 5.7% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Increasing rate of pregnancy across developed nations will stimulate the demand for urinalysis owing to the need for routine testing. To monitor several parameters during the pregnancy and risk of UTI, the physicians perform urine sample testing for the screening of bacteria that indicate a UTI during the prenatal visit. This is done through a laboratory urinalysis that will ultimately enhance the product demand in such facilities.

Homecare healthcare segment is projected to exhibit 5% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis with preference for home services will augment the industry size. Furthermore, the expansion and penetration of companies developing self-test kits that helps in quick and accurate testing at home settings will influence the customer preference. Therefore, the approval for various home testing products with rising disposable income will positively impact the revenue growth.

Asia Pacific urinalysis market accounted for 25% business share in 2021 and is projected to progress at significant rate during the forecast timeframe. Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases in the region is likely to propel the market progression. Adoption of sedentary lifestyle will further contribute to the health complications associated with kidney. Furthermore, growing affordability and accessibility of advanced diagnostic tests with business expansion of industry players will foster the regional industry landscape.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/439

Major market leaders operating in the urinalysis industry include Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ACON Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Erba Mannheim, Siemens Healthineers, 77 Elektronika Kft, and Teco Diagnostics.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • June E-Mini Dow Pressured by Mixed Chase Earnings Data

    The direction of the June E-mini Dow Jones futures contract into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 34397.

  • China securities regulator orders Legend Holdings to fix information disclosures

    China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Legend Holdings Corp to rectify information disclosure issues. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that a regular on-site inspection found that the company released its 2020 annual report in Hong Kong earlier than it did in mainland China. Legend's disclosure via the Shanghai Stock Exchange of its acquisition of Banque Internationale a Luxembourg SA also lagged its announcement through the Hong Kong bourse, it said.

  • Billions Are Pouring Into Chipmaker ETFs Stung by Stock Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are flooding into exchange-traded funds focused on semiconductor stocks, wagering the industry will rebound from the supply-chain snags and chip shortage that have dragged the shares lower. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S.

  • Exclusive: BlackRock plans first China ETF product this year -sources

    BlackRock Inc plans to launch its first product in China's $220 billion onshore exchange-traded fund (ETF) market later this year and has started hiring staff accordingly, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The world's largest money manager, which thrives on the rise of passive investing with 70% of its $10 trillion global portfolio in ETFs and index funds, will be the first wholly owned foreign fund manager to tap the onshore Chinese ETF market. Currently, the U.S. firm manages overseas assets of a handful of China's large state-backed investors such as the country's sovereign wealth fund and national pension fund via offshore units, as all products sold are foreign-domiciled.

  • AmEx to Offer Clients Vanguard Advice. It Might Be Cheaper to Go Straight to Vanguard.

    The new Invest offering will provide unlimited access to Vanguard advisors for wealthier cardholders and set an account minimum of $10,000.

  • Oil Declines as Investors Weigh War to China’s Virus Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after a two-day rally that pushed prices back above $100 a barrel as investors digested a raft of factors from the continuing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to China’s virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit K

  • World’s Largest Courier Company, UPS Plans on Entering the Metaverse

    The United Parcel Service of America is eyeing to dominate the virtual economy to become a major player in the virtual world ecosystem.

  • EBay hires former Facebook exec Eddie Garcia as chief product officer

    Garcia, who had worked for eBay for about a decade before, will rejoin eBay on April 18 and report directly to Chief Executive Jamie Iannone.

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set t

  • Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary receipt delisting

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russian companies and global banks including BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JPMorgan could profit if Moscow moves to de-list Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, according to two people familiar with the matter. The potential windfall is due to the fees that bank issuers of depositary receipts can contractually charge investors when they cancel the product. It is unclear how much companies and banks could make or if banks will charge the fees and risk angering investors who say it would be unfair given the extraordinary circumstances which have been triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Peloton Climbs After Investor Renews Call to Explore a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares rose as much as 5.6% on Wednesday after investor Blackwells Capital LLC reiterated a plea to put the fitness company up for sale and decried its performance under a new chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Preside

  • Peloton Climbs After Investor Renews Call to Explore a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares rose as much as 5.6% on Wednesday after investor Blackwells Capital LLC reiterated a plea to put the fitness company up for sale and decried its performance under a new chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Preside

  • Bridgepoint Investment Banking Arranges Preferred Equity for Portfolio Acquisition for Cook Properties

    Bridgepoint Investment Banking (“Bridgepoint”) acted as financing arranger to Cook Properties on their preferred equity capital raise with Waterfall Asset Management (“Waterfall”).

  • Liquidia Shares Slide On Proposed Public Offering

    Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All of the shares are to be sold by the company. Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of LQDA's common stock. BofA Securities is the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. Needham & Company and BTIG are acting as lead managers. Liquidia is offering the shares of common stock according to its shelf registration statement on Form S-

  • UPDATE 1-Activist investor Blackwells criticizes new Peloton CEO, urges sale

    The activist investor that pushed to oust Peloton Interactive Inc's co-founder and leader in January is now criticizing its new chief executive officer, arguing he has not made enough changes and that the company should be sold now. Blackwells Capital, which owns nearly 5% of the company, said Peloton has failed to deliver on promises to transform the business and that too many insiders, including co-founder John Foley, continue to control its moves. Peloton, a market darling during the COVID-19 pandemic as people flocked to its bikes, treadmills and popular streamed workouts, hired former Netflix executive Barry McCarthy as CEO in February to replace Foley who was named executive chairman.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street surges in growth stocks rally; earnings season opens

    Wall Street rallied to end sharply higher on Wednesday, powered by a recovery in interest-sensitive growth stocks as investors digested hot inflation data and a mixed bag of quarterly results. Falling U.S. Treasury yields helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq lead all three major U.S. stock indexes higher, with semiconductors outperforming the broader market. The Nasdaq jumped over 2% while the S&P 500 and the Dow gained more than 1%.

  • SPAC activity slows to lowest level since 2020

    As sentiment around speculative pockets of the market turns south, the volume of public offerings through SPACs has sharply abated to the lowest level in two years.

  • How to thrive in retirement

    A comprehensive successful retirement plan needs to include concrete plans and strategies for several nonfinancial aspects.

  • Invesco Oppenheimer Funds - 10 Best Invesco Oppenheimer Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Invesco Oppenheimer Funds as of 3/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 USMVX A+ (B-) Invesco Balanced Risk Com Str A A+ (C+) Invesco Sh ...