Urinalysis Market Size To Grow By USD 920.73 Million With Expected YOY Of 6.24% in 2022 - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The urinalysis market size is set to grow by USD 920.73 million between 2022 to 2026, according to Technavio. Our report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the urinalysis market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors plan their research and development cost and enhance their offerings during the forecast period. For more analysis on Vendor Offerings Read Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinalysis Market 2022-2026

Urinalysis Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

The urinalysis market share growth in the hospital and clinic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics account for the larger share of this market. The surgeries for urinary incontinence and urinary retention, along with kidney and liver procedures, are more common in hospitals.

  • Product

Hospital labs and clinical diagnostic labs are the key revenue-generating end-user segments for urine culture-based consumables due to their low cost. The urinalysis consumables market will grow steadily during the forecast period due to an increase in people suffering from UTIs and other renal and liver diseases, which can be detected through urinalysis. The high rate of pregnancy in Asia, mostly in China and India, is one of the drivers for of market growth.

  • Geography

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the automation of laboratories and the high preference for point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests will facilitate the urinalysis market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Detail Insights on impact of each segment and make informed business decisions Read Free Sample Report.

Urinalysis Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the urinalysis market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, AccuQuik Test Kits, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., 77 Elektronika Kft, Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Quidel Corp., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd..

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through FISH pretreatment kit.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co. -  The company offers Urinalysis treatment through Urinalysis cup kit, Urinalysis transfer straw kit, and Vacutainer with a closed system that helps prevent pouring off leakage and wet areas.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through Urinalysis Controls to evaluate the precision of dipstick and microscopic testing procedures.

  • bioMerieux SA - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through CHROMID, CPS, and Elite tests.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the integration of connectivity solutions for home care settings is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high costs of automated urine analyzers is may threaten the growth of the market.

Urinalysis Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist urinalysis market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the urinalysis market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the urinalysis market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of urinalysis market vendors

Related Reports:

Urinalysis Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 920.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

77 Elektronika Kft, Abbott Laboratories, AccuQuik Test Kits, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Quidel Corp., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 11.6 bioMerieux SA

  • 11.7 Cardinal Health Inc

  • 11.8 Danaher Corp.

  • 11.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 11.10 Quidel Corp.

  • 11.11 Siemens AG

  • 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Urinalysis Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urinalysis-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-920-73-million-with-expected-yoy-of-6-24-in-2022---technavio-301643650.html

SOURCE Technavio

