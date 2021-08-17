U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,439.10
    -40.61 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,290.93
    -334.47 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,605.05
    -188.71 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.65
    -35.76 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.03
    -0.26 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0063 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0080 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0105 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6000
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,738.41
    -587.25 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.88
    -23.47 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Urinalysis Market worth $4.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, POC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Kidney Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Labs, Homecare) & Test Type - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 3.5 billion in 2021, at a 7.2% CAGR.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Urinalysis Market"
229 – Tables
44 – Figures
243 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153479294

The increasing burden of UTIs, diabetes, and kidney & liver diseases; rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in age-associated diseases and increasing adoption of POC diagnostic tests are factors supporting the growth of this market. Growth opportunities in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of market, by product segment, in 2020

Based on product, the urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The frequent purchase of these products due to their recurrent usage drives the market growth of this segment.

Sediment urinalysis segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the test type, the market has been segmented into pregnancy & fertility tests, biochemical urinalysis and sediment urinalysis. In 2020, the sediment urinalysis segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of automated devices for sediment analysis.

The disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market, by application segment, in 2020

Based on application, the market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2020, the disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the increasing incidence of UTIs, diabetes, liver diseases and kidney ailments worldwide are driving the growth of this market.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of market, by end user segment, in 2020

Based on end user, the urinalysis market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, home care settings and research laboratories & institutes. In 2020, diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market. Diagnostic laboratories command the major share of the market owing to rapidly growing aging population, the increasing global incidence of kidney diseases and UTIs, increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of advanced urinalysis devices such as integrated devices.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153479294

North America is the largest regional market for urinalysis market

The urinalysis market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to growing geriatric population, implementation of favorable government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of technologically advanced instruments.

The major players operating in urinalysis market are Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Quidel Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), 77 Elektronika Kft. (Hungary), URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd. (China), Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), BIOBASE Group (China), ERBA Mannheim (UK), Alphatech Scientitfic (Peru), Teco Diagnostics (US), Analyticon Technologies AG (Germany), Bioway Biological Technology Co. Ltd. (China), High Technology Inc. (US) and Agappe Diagnostics Ltd. (India).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=153479294

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Product (Fully-Automated Analyzers, PoC Analyzers, Reagents), Test Type (Basic Metabolic, Liver, Renal, Lipid, Thyroid Function), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Research) – Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/clinical-chemistry-analyzer-market-144027310.html

Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market by Product (Analyzers, Cartridges (PoC, Tabletop), Dipsticks, Kits, Reagents), Type (Blood & Urine Creatinine, Urine Albumin, Glycated Albumin), End user (Hospital, Diagnostic & Research Labs) - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/albumin-creatinine-tests-market-156696568.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/urinalysis-systems-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/urinalysis-systems.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urinalysis-market-worth-4-9-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301356911.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Could AMC Help You Become a Millionaire by 2030?

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) captured the attention of retail traders earlier this year when it caught a meme stock wave and shot up from a low of just under $2 per share in January to a high of about $72 per share in May. At its current price in the low $30s per-share range, it has fallen by nearly 60% from its highs.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • We're Hopeful That NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, NanoVibronix...

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Williams-Sonoma Among 13 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Williams-Sonoma, BABA stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Standard Lithium Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Canada-based U.S. lithium mining company Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) crashed on Tuesday and were down 11% as of 10:05 a.m. EDT. Instead, you can blame bigger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) and the bank that just blasted them. In a report released Monday, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reiterated underperform ratings on two of the biggest names in lithium metal, Albemarle and Livent.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Walmart raises outlook as sales soar, Home Depot sees impact of weakening DIY trends

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Walmart topping expectations driven by a surge in groceries and back-to-school spending and Home Depot posting a revenue beat but missing on same-store sales as the housing renovation boom starts to cool down.

  • Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Home Depot stock is falling after the home-improvement retailer reported earnings that topped expectations. Home Depot reported an adjusted profit of $4.53 a share, beating forecasts for $4.43 a share, on sales of $41.12 billion, topping expectations for $40.73 billion. “I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers,” Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in the earnings release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.