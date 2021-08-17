Urinalysis Market worth $4.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, POC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Kidney Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Labs, Homecare) & Test Type - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 3.5 billion in 2021, at a 7.2% CAGR.

The increasing burden of UTIs, diabetes, and kidney & liver diseases; rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in age-associated diseases and increasing adoption of POC diagnostic tests are factors supporting the growth of this market. Growth opportunities in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of market, by product segment, in 2020

Based on product, the urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The frequent purchase of these products due to their recurrent usage drives the market growth of this segment.

Sediment urinalysis segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the test type, the market has been segmented into pregnancy & fertility tests, biochemical urinalysis and sediment urinalysis. In 2020, the sediment urinalysis segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of automated devices for sediment analysis.

The disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market, by application segment, in 2020

Based on application, the market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2020, the disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the increasing incidence of UTIs, diabetes, liver diseases and kidney ailments worldwide are driving the growth of this market.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of market, by end user segment, in 2020

Based on end user, the urinalysis market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, home care settings and research laboratories & institutes. In 2020, diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market. Diagnostic laboratories command the major share of the market owing to rapidly growing aging population, the increasing global incidence of kidney diseases and UTIs, increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of advanced urinalysis devices such as integrated devices.

North America is the largest regional market for urinalysis market

The urinalysis market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to growing geriatric population, implementation of favorable government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of technologically advanced instruments.

The major players operating in urinalysis market are Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Quidel Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), 77 Elektronika Kft. (Hungary), URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd. (China), Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), BIOBASE Group (China), ERBA Mannheim (UK), Alphatech Scientitfic (Peru), Teco Diagnostics (US), Analyticon Technologies AG (Germany), Bioway Biological Technology Co. Ltd. (China), High Technology Inc. (US) and Agappe Diagnostics Ltd. (India).

