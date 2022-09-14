U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Urinary Catheters Market Size Worth $8.7 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urinary catheters market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.39% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of patients suffering from urinary tract infections (UTI) and blockages in the urethra are anticipated to boost the product demand. The advent of technologically advanced products is also expected to drive market growth. For instance, RIOCATH - a Reversal Inside Out Catheterization, developed by Riocath global in collaboration with IOCB Prague, reduces the chances of infections in the body.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • In terms of product, the intermittent catheters segment dominated the overall market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from various urinary disorders.

  • UI emerged as the largest application segment in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease. Factors such as surgery of the prostate gland, spinal cord injury, injury to the bladder nerves, blockage in the urine due to kidney stones, and blood clots in the urine can cause UI.

  • North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.58% in 2021, owing to a high incidence rate of chronic disorders as well as the availability of highly skilled physicians on this continent.

Read 110-page full market research report, "Urinary Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Intermittent, Foley/Indwelling, External Catheters), By Application (BPH & Prostate Surgeries, Urinary Incontinence), By Type, By Gender, By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Urinary Catheters Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the urinary catheters market. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported in 2020 that the use of indwelling urinary catheters, as well as Central Venous Catheters (CVC), increased during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to boost the market. Moreover, several manufacturers are offering products such as coated urine catheters with temperature monitoring to ICU patients as stronger protection against secondary infections, which is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, technological advancements play a crucial role in fueling market growth. For instance, miniaturized catheters & introduction of antimicrobial catheters to reduce catheter-associated infections are expected to favor the urinary catheter market growth. In April 2020, Bactiguard launched a new urinary catheter- BIP Foley TempSensor, for patients in intensive care, surgery, and other conditions where continuous temperature monitoring is important.

Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global urinary catheters market based on product, application, type, gender, end-user, and region

Urinary Catheters Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Intermittent Catheters

  • Foley/ Indwelling Catheters

  • External Catheters

Urinary Catheters Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Benign Prostate Hyperplasia & Prostate Surgeries

  • Urinary Incontinence

  • Spinal Cord Injury

  • Others

Urinary Catheters Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Coated Catheters

  • Uncoated Catheters

Urinary Catheters Market - Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Male

  • Female

Urinary Catheters Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Hospital

  • Clinics

  • Long-Term Care Facilities

  • Others

Urinary Catheters Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players in the Urinary Catheters Market

  • Hollister, Inc.

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • BD (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

  • Cook Medical

  • ConvaTec, Inc.

  • Teleflex, Inc.

  • Coloplast

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • J and M Urinary Catheters LLC.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Urinary Drainage Bags Market - The global urinary drainage bags market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising prevalence of urological diseases are the key factors driving the market. There has been a constant rise in the prevalence of urologic disorders, such as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, Urinary Incontinence (UI), and kidney stones, which lead to bladder dysfunction. A report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2020 states that the prevalence of acute urinary retention is more common in men than in women and around 10.00% of men in the age group 70 to 80 years are more likely to develop acute urinary retention.

  • Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market - The global artificial urinary sphincters market size is anticipated to reach USD 643.4 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence (UI), rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in artificial urinary sphincters is anticipated to boost the market growth.

  • Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market - The global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and severe aortic stenosis disorder are among key factors augmenting the TAVR device market. Moreover, rising number of various clinical trials such as Edwards SAPIEN 3 and Medtronic Transcatheter Aortic Valve 2.0 Replacement System are likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urinary-catheters-market-size-worth-8-7-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301623921.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc

    China is buying more and less expensive energy supplies from Russia this year, reaping the benefits of a plunge in European purchases just when Beijing needs it most as the Ukraine crisis pushes Moscow in search of alternative markets. The growing cooperation, to be further deepened with Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Thursday, is a boon for both countries. China has gained access to cheaper energy while Russia is able to offset losses from the European Union and other allies scaling back on purchases of Russian exports due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.