Urinary Drainage Bags Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 percent reaching USD 2.82 Bn by 2029 – says Maximize Market Research

·9 min read
Urinary Drainage Bags Market is segmented based on Product, Capacity and End User. Bottom-Up approach was used to estimate the Urinary Drainage Bags Market size. Increasing number of Urological and Gynaecological Surgeries is expected to boost the growth of the Urinary Drainage Bags market during the forecast period.

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “Urinary Drainage Bags Market”. The total market opportunity for the Urinary Drainage Bags Market was USD 1.97 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 4.6 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 2.82 Bn by 2029.

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.97 Bn

Market Size in 2029

USD 2.82 Bn

CAGR

4.6 percent (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

260

No. of Tables

135

No. of Charts and Figures

125

Segment Covered

Product, Capacity and End User

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Scope and Research Methodology:

The Urinary Drainage Bags Market report covers a detailed competitive landscape that covers the key players and new entrants in the market along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions. Key insights into the Urinary Drainage Bags Market include the market dynamics, applications and challenges for the market growth. The report acts as a toolkit for taking investment decisions and formulating marketing tactics. Regional analysis of the Urinary Drainage Bags Market is conducted at a country, regional and global level. Such an in-depth analysis helps understand the regional dominance, market penetration and growth prospects in the region.

The segments covered in the Urinary Drainage Bags Market report are by-product, the capacity of bags end user and region. Such analysis provides an understanding of the consumer base and the various applications of the Urinary Drainage Bags Market. Data for the analysis of the market is collected using primary and secondary research. Qualitative and quantitative analysis was used to derive accurate inferences in the report. The report covers the extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and recent developments. SWOT and PESTLE analysis was conducted to grasp the impact of various factors affecting the Urinary Drainage Bags Market.

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Overview:

Urinary drainage bags are used to collect urine from the bladder via a catheter. These urine collection bags are required by people who have urinary incontinence or are unable to urinate properly. Urinary Drainage Bags are either small leg bags or large night bags. These are extensively used in surgical centres, hospitals and clinics, and are available in two types i.e. disposable and reusable. Comparatively to reusable bags, there is a high demand for disposable bags due to the increased risk of infection pertaining to reusable urinary drainage bags.

Increasing Number of Urological and Gynaecological Surgeries is expected to boost the Growth of the Urinary Drainage Bags market during the forecast period.

The increasing cases of gynecological and urological diseases, such as urinary bladder cancer, urinary incontinence, leakage or retention, and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are expected to drive the Urinary Drainage Bags Market during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population which is suffering from chronic diseases such as paralysis, Alzheimer’s disease, and end-stage renal diseases are the factors that are expected to drive the market of global urinary drainage bags during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, increasing focus on technological advancements and product improvements is expected to present the Urinary Drainage Bags Market with immense growth opportunities.

North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

North America has dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period. The growth accounted for the rising incidence of targeted diseases, such as U.I., urinary retention, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), bladder obstruction, bladder cancer, etc. is expected to be dominant over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Improved medical infrastructure, increased healthcare expenditure, medical tourism and the presence of a large target population are contributing to the growth of the market. Rapid developments and technological advancements in emerging countries such as Japan, China, Brazil, India, Indonesia and South Korea are expected to fuel the Asia-Pacific Urinary Drainage Bags Market.

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Segmentation:

Based on Product, the leg bags segment is expected to dominate the Urinary Drainage Bags Market during the forecast period.

Legs Bags allows free movement and can be easily carried by the patients without any feeling of heaviness. The urinary drainage leg bags are small in size and are easy to fit in legs and is expected to dominate the Urinary Drainage Bags Market during the forecast period.

Based on Capacity, 1000 ml capacity bags are expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

The 1000 ml capacity bags are expected to be the dominant as 1000 ml is the standard measure for urinary leg bags. Increasing demand for leg bags is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on End User, the Hospital segment is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

The Hospital segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

By Product

  • Leg bags

  • Large Capacity bags

By Capacity

  • 500 ml

  • 1,000 ml

  • 2,000 ml

  • 4000 ml

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory surgical centers

  • Home care

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Key Players include:

  • Amsino International, Inc.

  • Coloplast

  • Cook Medical (Cook Group Incorporated)

  • C. R. Bard, Inc.

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Moore Medical LLC (McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.)

  • Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd.

  • Covidien (Medtronic)

  • Flexicare Medical Limited

  • Plasti-med.

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • MANFRED SAUER GMBH

  • Holister Incorporated

Key questions answered in the Urinary Drainage Bags Market are:

  • What are Urinary Drainage Bags?

  • What will be the Urinary Drainage Bags Market size by 2029?

  • At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Urinary Drainage Bags Market growth?

  • What factors are expected to hamper the Urinary Drainage Bags Market growth?

  • Which segment dominated the Urinary Drainage Bags Market growth?

  • Which region has the largest share in Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market?

  • Who are the key players in the Urinary Drainage Bags Market?

  • Which factors are responsible for driving the demand for Urinary Drainage Bags?

Key Offerings:

  • Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

  • Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

  • Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Capacity and End User

  • Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

  • Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

  • Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

  • PESTLE Analysis

  • PORTER’s analysis

  • Value chain and supply chain analysis

  • Legal Aspects of business by region

  • Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

  • Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Urinary Catheters Market: The total market size was valued at USD 3.53 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 5.99 Bn by 2029. An increase in the incidence of urological area infections and urinary incontinence is expected to grow in Urinary Catheters Market during the forecast period.

Urostomy Bags Market: The total market size was valued at USD 2.12 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 3.38 Bn by 2029. The increasing prevalence of bladder cancer, factors like inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease and the rapidly growing geriatric population which is more prone to acquire these conditions is expected to grow in Urostomy Bags Market during the forecast period.

Catheters Market: The total market size was valued at USD 19.73 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.08 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 39.54 Bn. Market players are introducing new features to catheters to address the growing problems related to using catheters is expected to grow in the Catheters Market during the forecast period.

Urinary Tract Infections Therapeutics Market: The total market size was valued at USD 2.70 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 3.72 Bn by 2029. The pervasiveness of diabetes and kidney stones upsurges, the number of cases of urinary tract infection (UTI) rises and increasing medicine demand is expected to grow in Urinary Tract Infections Therapeutics Market during the forecast period.

Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market: The total market size was valued at USD 228.37 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 1107.39 Bn. Increasing investment in research and development and rising healthcare expenditure in the adoption of new urinary implantation devices are expected to grow in Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market during the forecast period.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


