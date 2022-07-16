U.S. markets closed

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.75 billion by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

·7 min read
The market for urinary drainage bags is increasing in the North American region due to the increase in the geriatric population, which increases the demand for urinary drainage bags, especially leg bags.

Newark, July 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global urinary drainage bags market is expected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2021 to USD 2.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The geriatric population worldwide suffers from a common condition known as urinary incontinence. Urinary drainage bags are a practical solution for temporarily storing urine as they can be readily disposed of. Several disorders, including spinal cord injuries, retention, and ulcerative colitis, necessitate using urinary drainage bags for a specific period. Urological dysfunctions are found to be one of the most common concerns among the geriatric population. Hospitals and clinic professionals prefer to use urinary drainage bags for patients who have undergone surgery related to kidney stones, bladder, and urinary tract. The elderly population requires constant care and monitoring after surgery, so providing them with complete bed rest for a specific period is essential. They are more vulnerable to urinary tract infections and urology disorders. Homecare has also evolved during the past years and has contributed significantly to the market's growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12831

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global urinary drainage bags market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

● In July 2021, a significant player, Amsino International, Inc., expanded its operations by opening a production unit in Aurora. The expansion objective is to increase its reach among the consumer base of urinary drainage bags.

Market Growth & Trends

With the growing trend of home care, there has been a rise in demand for urinary drainage bags. Further, the increasing use of drainage bags in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers is driving the market's growth. Urinary incontinence has been prevalent in the elderly population, especially women. According to a WHO report, urinary incontinence has been 2x more prevalent in women compared to men. The reason can be attributed to numerous conditions of women, including vaginal delivery, arthritis, physical disability, diabetes, etc. A hypertonic bladder makes it difficult to urinate regularly for patients suffering from chronic age-related diseases. Urinary drainage bags are now available in different types and sizes, making them a popular choice among consumers. Many manufacturers have stepped into the market in recent years. They have actively collaborated with other known players and have numerous partnerships with healthcare facilities to supply a bulk quantity of such products. Urinary drainage bags have various benefits, which is why it is widely preferred in most regions. However, the demand for the urinary drainage bags market is restricted by certain factors such as lack of awareness in some parts of developing and most the underdeveloped regions.

For more information in the analysis of this report, speak to research analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12831

Key Findings

● In 2021, the disposable urinary drainage bags segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59.91% and market revenue of 1.06 billion.

The use segment is divided into disposable and reusable urinary drainage bags. In 2021, the disposable urinary drainage bags segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59.91% and market revenue of 1.06 billion. Disposable drainage bags carry less risk of transmission in comparison to reusable drainage bags. Many manufacturers offer such disposable urinary drainage bags, and thus it is one of the significant factors contributing to the segment’s growth.

● In 2021, the leg bags segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 48.08% and market revenue of 0.85 billion.

The type segment is divided into large capacity bags, leg bags, and belly bags. In 2021, the leg bags segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 48.08% and market revenue of 0.85 billion. Leg bags are found to be more convenient as compared to the other two bag types. Leg bags allow for free movement of the patient as it is lighter. Leg bags can be used by the elderly population, women, and patients who have been surgically operated on.

● The above 1000 ml capacity segment should register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The capacity segment is divided into 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, and above 1000 ml. The above 1000 ml capacity segment should register a high growth rate during the forecast period. The above 1000 ml is used in hospitals and clinics for elderly and surgically operated patients. These healthcare facilities are investing in large capacity bags to ease the process for the helpers.

● In 2021, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 42.06% and market revenue of 0.74 billion.

The end-user segment is divided into clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2021, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 42.06% and market revenue of 0.74 billion. Hospitals have a higher number of patients admitted at any time. Further, an increased number of surgeries are performed at hospitals, and thus, urinary drainage bags are necessary there. The urology department of hospitals is mostly well equipped compared to clinics and ambulatory centers.

Quick Buy - Urinary Drainage Bags Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12831/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Urinary Drainage Bags Market

● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global urinary drainage bags market, with a market share of around 38.93% in 2021. The market for urinary drainage bags in the North American region has risen due to prominent market players, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and advanced urology departments. The North American region's distributed network of manufacturers and suppliers propels the market's growth. The prevalence of urinary tract infections in elderly men and women is rising in the region, providing growth opportunities to the urinary drainage bags market.

Key players operating in the global urinary drainage bags market are:

● ConvaTec, Inc.
● Cardinal Health
● Teleflex, Inc.
● Coloplast
● BD
● McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc.
● Amsino International, Inc.
● Flexicare Medical Ltd.
● Medline Industries, Inc.
● Manfred Sauer GmbH
● R. BARD Inc.
● Cook Medical
● Moore Medical LLC
● Covidien

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global urinary drainage bags market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market by Use:

● Disposable Urinary Drainage Bags
● Reusable Urinary Drainage Bags

Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market by Type:

● Large Capacity Bags
● Leg Bags
● Belly Bags

Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market by Capacity:

● 0-500 ml
● 500-1000 ml
● Above 1000 ml

Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market by End-user:

● Clinics
● Hospitals
● Ambulatory Surgical Centres
● Others

About the report:

The global urinary drainage bags market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Get more information: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


