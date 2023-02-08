Urinary incontinence devices market size to grow by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urinary incontinence devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026

Global urinary incontinence devices market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor offerings -

A.M.I. GmbH - The company offers urinary incontinence devices such as sensiTVT / sensiTVT-A.

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers urinary incontinence devices such as PureWick Female External Catheter, which allows simple, non-invasive urine output management in female patients.

Caldera Medical Inc. - The company offers urinary incontinence devices that are flexible and easy to use.

Coloplast AS - The company offers urinary incontinence devices such as Supris, Restorelle L, Digitex, Durasphere EXP, Aris, Altis, and many more.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

A few prominent vendors that offer urinary incontinence devices in the market are A.M.I. GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., Caldera Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, Control Flo Medical LLC, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Inc., and others.

The global urinary incontinence devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. These vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on developing urinary incontinence devices to sustain in the market and broaden their product portfolios to compete in the market.

Urinary incontinence devices market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Story continues

Urinary incontinence devices market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (urinary slings, neuromodulation devices, and urinary catheters).

The urinary slings segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on developing urinary slings to sustain competition and are conducting relevant clinical studies. For instance, in October 2018, Boston Scientific announced that its Solyx Single Incision Sling System met all the primary and secondary end-points in the three-year clinical study done on 281 women with stress incontinence. Such factors are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global urinary incontinence devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market.

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the urinary incontinence devices market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. Factors such as the rising number of elderly people with urinary incontinence issues, the growing number of diabetes cases, the rising number of urinary tract infection cases, and the increasing number of pregnancies are driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing presence of urology specialized hospitals and clinics, training sessions conducted by end-users to train professionals, and the growing presence of global and local vendors will drive the urinary incontinence devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Urinary incontinence devices market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence is driving the market growth. The elderly population is increasing globally, which will increase the demand for urinary incontinence devices. The pelvic and bladder muscles become weak with age, which leads to the leakage of urine. In addition, neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, diabetes, arthritis, spinal injury, pregnancy, and menopause can damage the nerves involved in bladder control. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The focus on providing specialized urology care is a key trend in the market. The prevalence of urological problems such as urinary incontinence is increasing, which is fueling the demand for urology care. Hence, many vendors are forming alliances with end-users, such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), to optimize urology care. For instance, in April 2018, MEDNAX Services announced the acquisition of Children's Urology Associates. Thus, the growing focus on the development of urology care will support the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Product recalls will challenge the urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period. Product recall occurs when a particular product is found to be defective. It is often ordered by regulatory bodies such as the US FDA. The recalling of a product reduces its demand. This, in turn, will adversely affect the overall reputation of vendors. Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this urinary incontinence devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the urinary incontinence devices market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the urinary incontinence devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the urinary incontinence devices market across North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of urinary incontinence devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The disposable urinary drainage bag market is projected to grow by USD 331.29 million with a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The urine flow meters market size is expected to increase by USD 29.61 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report extensively covers segmentation by type (wired urine flow meters and wireless urine flow meters) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 117 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 9.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled A.M.I. GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., Caldera Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, Control Flo Medical LLC, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Teleflex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Urinary slings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 A.M.I. GmbH

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.5 Caldera Medical Inc.

10.6 Coloplast AS

10.7 Control Flo Medical LLC

10.8 ConvaTec Group Plc

10.9 Hollister Inc.

10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

10.11 Medtronic Plc

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urinary-incontinence-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-70-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301740312.html

SOURCE Technavio