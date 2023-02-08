U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,051.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,569.25
    +24.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.50
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.70
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    +0.97 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5050
    +0.1690 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,986.44
    -335.03 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.65
    -7.25 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.44
    -161.02 (-0.58%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Disney's earnings call

Urinary incontinence devices market size to grow by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urinary incontinence devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026

Global urinary incontinence devices market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • A.M.I. GmbH - The company offers urinary incontinence devices such as sensiTVT / sensiTVT-A.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers urinary incontinence devices such as PureWick Female External Catheter, which allows simple, non-invasive urine output management in female patients.

  • Caldera Medical Inc. - The company offers urinary incontinence devices that are flexible and easy to use.

  • Coloplast AS - The company offers urinary incontinence devices such as Supris, Restorelle L, Digitex, Durasphere EXP, Aris, Altis, and many more.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

A few prominent vendors that offer urinary incontinence devices in the market are A.M.I. GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., Caldera Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, Control Flo Medical LLC, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Inc., and others.

The global urinary incontinence devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. These vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on developing urinary incontinence devices to sustain in the market and broaden their product portfolios to compete in the market.

Urinary incontinence devices market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Urinary incontinence devices market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (urinary slings, neuromodulation devices, and urinary catheters).

  • The urinary slings segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on developing urinary slings to sustain competition and are conducting relevant clinical studies. For instance, in October 2018, Boston Scientific announced that its Solyx Single Incision Sling System met all the primary and secondary end-points in the three-year clinical study done on 281 women with stress incontinence. Such factors are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global urinary incontinence devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market.

  • North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the urinary incontinence devices market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. Factors such as the rising number of elderly people with urinary incontinence issues, the growing number of diabetes cases, the rising number of urinary tract infection cases, and the increasing number of pregnancies are driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing presence of urology specialized hospitals and clinics, training sessions conducted by end-users to train professionals, and the growing presence of global and local vendors will drive the urinary incontinence devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Urinary incontinence devices market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence is driving the market growth. The elderly population is increasing globally, which will increase the demand for urinary incontinence devices. The pelvic and bladder muscles become weak with age, which leads to the leakage of urine. In addition, neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, diabetes, arthritis, spinal injury, pregnancy, and menopause can damage the nerves involved in bladder control. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The focus on providing specialized urology care is a key trend in the market. The prevalence of urological problems such as urinary incontinence is increasing, which is fueling the demand for urology care. Hence, many vendors are forming alliances with end-users, such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), to optimize urology care. For instance, in April 2018, MEDNAX Services announced the acquisition of Children's Urology Associates. Thus, the growing focus on the development of urology care will support the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Product recalls will challenge the urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period. Product recall occurs when a particular product is found to be defective. It is often ordered by regulatory bodies such as the US FDA. The recalling of a product reduces its demand. This, in turn, will adversely affect the overall reputation of vendors. Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this urinary incontinence devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the urinary incontinence devices market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the urinary incontinence devices market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the urinary incontinence devices market across North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of urinary incontinence devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The disposable urinary drainage bag market is projected to grow by USD 331.29 million with a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The urine flow meters market size is expected to increase by USD 29.61 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report extensively covers segmentation by type (wired urine flow meters and wireless urine flow meters) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

117

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

9.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, Japan, Germany, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

A.M.I. GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., Caldera Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, Control Flo Medical LLC, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Teleflex Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Urinary slings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A.M.I. GmbH

  • 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.5 Caldera Medical Inc.

  • 10.6 Coloplast AS

  • 10.7 Control Flo Medical LLC

  • 10.8 ConvaTec Group Plc

  • 10.9 Hollister Inc.

  • 10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 10.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.12 Teleflex Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026
Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urinary-incontinence-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-70-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301740312.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock rises upon Elon Musk’s teasing of ‘Master Plan 3’ ahead of 2023 investor day

    Tesla stock rose on Wednesday as anticipation builds for the company's investor day on March 1.

  • Disney plans to cut 7,000 jobs in cost-saving strategy, brand restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live's Pras Subramanian and Dave Briggs break down some of the early takeaways from Disney's earnings call, including job cuts and restructuring in the company's subsidiary brands like ESPN and Hulu.

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • AI competition: Google’s Bard vs. Microsoft’s Bing-ChatGPT crossover

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle explains the generative AI search wars as competition heats up between Google and Microsoft.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opts to keep Discovery+ as a standalone service

    Yahoo Finance media correspondent Allie Canal joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss WBD's plans to keep Discovery+ as a standalone streaming service, while also talking about Netflix's new account sharing policies outside the United States.

  • Disney’s revenue flywheel is ‘driven by the creation of content’: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Disney's Q1 earnings release.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Grind

    Natural gas markets have fallen slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of noise right around the $2.50 level.

  • EBay slashes 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of global layoff

    EBay Inc. plans to cut 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of its wider workforce reduction. The e-commerce giant will slash a total of 185 jobs from its San Francisco office and its headquarters in San Jose, according to a letter sent Tuesday to state and local officials. The layoffs began the same day and are expected to be permanent, eBay's Sara Marsh, whose title is "global employment and ethics legal," wrote in the letter made public Wednesday.

  • Disney Plans to Reinstate Its Dividend and Cut 7,000 Jobs. The Stock Jumps.

    Walt Disney stock jumped on Wednesday after the entertainment giant topped earnings expectations, while also announcing it was planning to cut jobs and reinstate its its dividend. Disney reported non-GAAP earnings of 99 cents a share, ahead of estimates of 78 cents a share, according to FactSet. Sales of $23.51 billion was a touch above estimates of $23.45 billion.

  • Walmart wins lawsuit claiming its Fudge Mint cookies lack fudge and mint

    A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Walmart Inc of deceiving shoppers by selling Fudge Mint cookies that lacked fudge and mint. Eugene DeMaso, of La Salle, Illinois, said packaging for the cookies sold under Walmart's Great Value label misled reasonable consumers because the cookies' "fudge" contained no milkfat and its "mint" contained no mint ingredients. In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said no cases showed that consumers expect "fudge" to contain milkfat, and DeMaso undercut his argument by asserting that fudge could contain vegetable oils, as Walmart's cookies did.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Costco Wholesale, The TJX Companies, Target and Burlington Stores

    Costco Wholesale, The TJX Companies, Target and Burlington Stores have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • FedEx appeals after final judgment made in case with $366M verdict

    The District Court judge issued his court's final judgment in the case of Jennifer Harris versus her former employer, FedEx — and it’s not what the delivery services giant was hoping for. Here's what is happening next.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Starbucks Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Hold in 2023

    Over the last five years, share prices of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have nearly doubled and significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. The best barometer of Starbucks' brand is the growth in the channel development segment. This segment only makes up 5% of total revenue, but it includes the branded products that Starbucks offers with Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) (OTC: NSRG.F) and other partners at retail locations outside of its company-operated and licensed stores.

  • Disney to cut 7,000 jobs after fall in streaming subscribers

    Disney has announced plans to cut 7,000 jobs and $5.5bn in costs after reporting its first ever drop in subscriber numbers.

  • Spirit AeroSystems boosting hourly workforce for 737 MAX increases

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is hiring in Wichita for long-awaited growth on its largest individual program. Company CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday said Spirit (NYSE: SPR) began hiring in the fourth quarter in anticipation of a 35% production increase on the 737 MAX for the Boeing Co.  “The headcount we're investing in right now is to make us capable of 42 (per month), and that's where we expect to end the year,” Gentile said on an investment analysts call following Spirit’s fourth-quarter earnings report. Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX, which has historically accounted for around half of Spirit’s annual sales, is currently built at a rate of 31 aircraft per month.

  • Global trade will contract this year, shipping giant Maersk predicts

    One of the world’s biggest shipping companies has warned over a slowdown in global trade and said it expects profits to plummet this year.