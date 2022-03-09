Urine Flow Meters Market to Record 6.6% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Europe Contributes to 34% of the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urine Flow Meters Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Urine Flow Meters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Albyn Medical SL, Apex MediTech, Best Smart Medical LLC, DANTEC DYNAMICS AS, Foresight Technologies Inc., HC ITALIA SRL, Informa Plc, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Mcube Technology Co. Ltd., Medica SpA, Oruba Technology, RECO MEDIZINTECHNIK WOLFGANG RENTSCH eK, Santron Meditronic, SCHIPPERS MEDIZINTECHNIK, SRS Medical, Status Medical Equipment, TECHNOMED SYSTEMS, The Prometheus Group, tic Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Urotex Medical among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Type (wired urine flow meters and wireless urine flow meters)

Geographies: (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A latest market study titled, " Urine Flow Meters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference will reach USD 29.61 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the report. The market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The urine flow meters market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The strong vendor analysis is designed to help clients enhance their market position. In line with this, the report gives a detailed analysis of several leading urine flow meters manufacturers. Technavio categorizes the global urine flow meters market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the urine flow meters market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period

Top Players Covered in the Report are:

Regional Market Outlook

The urine flow meters market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for urine flow meters market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America.

In addition, the US, China, and Japan will emerge as key revenue-generating economies for the urine flow meters market growth.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Urine Flow Meters Market Driver:

Urine Flow Meters Market Trend:

Urine Flow Meters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 29.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Albyn Medical SL, Apex MediTech, Best Smart Medical LLC, DANTEC DYNAMICS AS, Foresight Technologies Inc., HC ITALIA SRL, Informa Plc, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Mcube Technology Co. Ltd., Medica SpA, Oruba Technology, RECO MEDIZINTECHNIK WOLFGANG RENTSCH eK, Santron Meditronic, SCHIPPERS MEDIZINTECHNIK, SRS Medical, Status Medical Equipment, TECHNOMED SYSTEMS, The Prometheus Group, tic Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Urotex Medical Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Wired urine flow meters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Wireless urine flow meters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Albyn Medical SL

10.4 Apex MediTech

10.5 Best Smart Medical LLC

10.6 DANTEC DYNAMICS AS

10.7 Foresight Technologies Inc.

10.8 HC ITALIA SRL

10.9 Laborie Medical Technologies Corp.

10.10 Mcube Technology Co. Ltd.

10.11 Medica SpA

10.12 TECHNOMED SYSTEMS

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

