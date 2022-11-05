U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,268.16
    +163.12 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

The Url Shortener Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 19.7% From 2022 To 2031 | JC MARKET RESEARCH

JC Market Research
·3 min read
JC Market Research
JC Market Research

URL Shorteners market's key players are Google (US), Bitly (US), Rebrandly (US), Ow.ly (US), Polr Project (US), Tiny.cc (US), Short.cm (US), Shorte.st (Romania), BL.ink (US), Yourls.org (US). To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide URL Shorteners market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Pune, Nov. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URL shorteners are web services that provide shortened hyperlinks to be used instead of the long and complex URL. URL shorteners are useful for providing links that are easy to remember, share, and type. URL shorteners provide a wide range of features such as custom URLs, password protection, and link expiration. As per the report by JC Market Research, The URL shortener market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The URL shortener market is expected to be driven by the rising need for a personalized user experience. Personalized user experiences are associated with increased brand loyalty and customer retention. Furthermore, personalized user experiences reduce the overall customer acquisition cost.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538824/sample

Drivers:
The URL shortener market is also expected to be driven by the rising need for mobile-friendly websites. Mobile-friendly websites are responsive websites that are designed to provide an optimal browsing experience on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The URL shortener market is also expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of social media.

Restraints:
The URL shortener market is expected to be restrained by the privacy and security concerns associated with URL shorteners. URL shorteners are often used to share links to malicious websites that can infect the user's device with malware. Furthermore, URL shorteners are also used to share links to phishing websites.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/checkout/1538824

Segmentation:
The URL shortener market is segmented by component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region.
By component: The market is segmented into tools and services.
By application: The market is segmented into branding, marketing, and analytics.
By organization size: The market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.
By industry vertical: The market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, and others.
By region: The URL shortener market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Get Discount @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538824/discount

North America is expected to be the largest market for URL shorteners. The URL shortener market in North America is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of social media. Social media is one of the most popular applications of URL shorteners.
The URL shortener market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The URL shortener market in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions.

The key players in the URL shortener market
Google (US), Bitly (US), Rebrandly (US), Ow.ly (US), Polr Project (US), Tiny.cc (US), Short.cm (US), Shorte.st (Romania), BL.ink (US), and Yourls.org (US).

Get Discount @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538824/discount

Segmentation:
The URL shortener market is segmented by component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

By component:

  • Tools

  • services

By application:

  • Branding

  • Marketing

  • analytics

By organization size:

  • small and medium-sized enterprises

  • large enterprises

By industry vertical:

  • BFSI

  • healthcare

  • retail and e-commerce

  • media and entertainment

  • others

By region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa

CONTACT: JCMARKETRESEARCH Mark Baxter (Head of Business Development) Phone: +1 (925) 478-7203 Email: sales@jcmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amid Twitter’s mass layoffs, don’t forget it began with a $150 million weed joke

    Twitter began laying off thousands of its employees on Friday, Nov. 4—possibly half of the 7,500-person staff—just one week after being bought by billionaire Elon Musk.

  • 7 Tech Stocks Set to Soar From 52-Week Lows

    The selloff in tech stocks has gone from bad to worse. This earnings season has been a mess for the technology sector with numerous big-name companies coming up well short of expectations. Digital advertising has gone into a slump. On top of that, growth companies are cutting capital expenditure guidance, which implies further weakness in tech hardware demand heading into 2023. Understandably, some investors have given up on tech stocks. And there’s no getting around the fact that it’s going to

  • Twitter Employees Furious at Layoffs, Musk

    Employees were laid off from Twitter globally starting on Nov. 3 and abruptly learned their individual fates by email or being logged off their laptops and Slack, a messaging app. Twitter employees announced their loss on the microblogging platform by using the #lovewhereyouworked hashtag. Teams of employees who worked on social, content moderation, engineering, marketing and human resources were all let go just days before the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter revenue dropped amid advertiser pullouts

    Tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail the circumstances surrounding Twitter's revenue concerns announced via a tweet by Elon Musk, in addition to looking at Twitter's mass layoffs, advertiser pauses on the platform, and the outlook for the gaming industry heading into the holiday shopping season.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s 96% Collapse Erases Billions From Father-Son Duo’s WealthEnough Is Enough: Nike Suspends Kyrie Irving RelationshipPowell Snub Leaves Stock Bulls Facing Ruthless Valuation MathDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northea

  • 15 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World

    We will take a look at the 15 biggest electric car companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World. Adaptation and demand for electric vehicles has picked up in recent years with deteriorating climate conditions […]

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits

    Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm. It comes as no surprise that the majority of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs)

  • Permian Basin Fuels New Texas Oil Boom, Lifting Shale Oil Stocks Near Buy Points

    Shale oil stocks are approaching buy points as these companies reinvest in shale oil production in the Permian Basin.

  • Ford in Talks With Korean Firms to Build Cathode Plant in Quebec

    (Bloomberg) -- US automaker Ford Motor Co. is in talks with South Korean battery cell maker SK On Co. and electric-vehicle battery component producer EcoPro BM Co. to build a cathode material plant in Quebec.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureBlackstone’s $70 Billion

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination, unsafe working conditions

    A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

  • Mineral-rich countries want to form an OPEC for battery minerals

    Global lithium demand is surging. Lithium prices are soaring.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Can Keep Raising Its Dividend

    Early in the pandemic in 2020, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was one of the few banks that had to cut its quarterly dividend -- by about 80%, from $0.51 per common share to $0.10. The cut was not because Wells Fargo couldn't support the dividend, but more because the Federal Reserve put certain restrictions in place during the pandemic to ensure that banks were well capitalized. Since then, these restrictions have been removed, and Wells Fargo has raised its quarterly dividend back to $0.30 per share for a roughly 2.2% annual dividend yield.

  • Twitter employees file lawsuit claiming mass layoffs violate federal law requiring notice

    After Elon Musk announced pending mass layoffs at Twitter, employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for violating a law requiring 60 days' notice before termination.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • U.S. oil refiners to keep running at breakneck speeds in fourth quarter

    U.S. oil refiners this quarter will run their plants at breakneck rates, near or above 90% of capacity, as tight fuel supplies spur high profits and operating rates, according to company forecasts and analysts surveyed by Reuters. The refining industry has minted huge profits this year on buoyant demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Fourth-quarter outlooks should keep earnings high even as gasoline consumption slips during the winter.