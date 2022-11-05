The Url Shortener Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 19.7% From 2022 To 2031 | JC MARKET RESEARCH

JC Market Research

URL Shorteners market's key players are Google (US), Bitly (US), Rebrandly (US), Ow.ly (US), Polr Project (US), Tiny.cc (US), Short.cm (US), Shorte.st (Romania), BL.ink (US), Yourls.org (US). To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide URL Shorteners market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Pune, Nov. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URL shorteners are web services that provide shortened hyperlinks to be used instead of the long and complex URL. URL shorteners are useful for providing links that are easy to remember, share, and type. URL shorteners provide a wide range of features such as custom URLs, password protection, and link expiration. As per the report by JC Market Research, The URL shortener market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The URL shortener market is expected to be driven by the rising need for a personalized user experience. Personalized user experiences are associated with increased brand loyalty and customer retention. Furthermore, personalized user experiences reduce the overall customer acquisition cost.

Drivers:

The URL shortener market is also expected to be driven by the rising need for mobile-friendly websites. Mobile-friendly websites are responsive websites that are designed to provide an optimal browsing experience on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The URL shortener market is also expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of social media.

Restraints:

The URL shortener market is expected to be restrained by the privacy and security concerns associated with URL shorteners. URL shorteners are often used to share links to malicious websites that can infect the user's device with malware. Furthermore, URL shorteners are also used to share links to phishing websites.

Segmentation:

The URL shortener market is segmented by component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

By component: The market is segmented into tools and services.

By application: The market is segmented into branding, marketing, and analytics.

By organization size: The market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

By industry vertical: The market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, and others.

By region: The URL shortener market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to be the largest market for URL shorteners. The URL shortener market in North America is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of social media. Social media is one of the most popular applications of URL shorteners.

The URL shortener market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The URL shortener market in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions.

The key players in the URL shortener market

Google (US), Bitly (US), Rebrandly (US), Ow.ly (US), Polr Project (US), Tiny.cc (US), Short.cm (US), Shorte.st (Romania), BL.ink (US), and Yourls.org (US).

