U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.27
    -3.63 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,692.23
    -182.61 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,915.93
    +18.28 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.82
    -13.13 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.76
    -3.12 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.50
    +10.30 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0203
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9360
    -0.1000 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8050
    -0.4350 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,598.27
    -1,548.79 (-6.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.03
    +1.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.32
    -12.99 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Urology Devices Market worth $46.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urology Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 46.4 billion by 2026 from USD 38.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, the growing number of hospitals and investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities, and the rising incidence and prevalence of urological conditions are the major factors driving the urology devices market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Urology Devices Market"
122- Tables
36- Figures
198- Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173062212

Based on product, the urology devices market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. In 2020, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the launch of new and advanced urology instruments by key players and the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on application, the urology devices market is segmented into kidney diseases, urological cancer and BPH, pelvic organ prolapse, and other applications. The kidney diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of kidney diseases.

Based on end users, the urology devices market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and clinics, dialysis centers, and home care settings. In 2020, the hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The major factor driving this segment’s growth is the increasing adoption of urology instruments and consumables to serve the large patient population.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173062212

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global urology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of urological conditions, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the strong presence of major players in the region.

Key Players operating in Urology Devices Market are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), CompactCath (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Balton Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Maxer Endoscopy GmbH (Germany), Vimex Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Amsino International, Inc. (US), ROCAMED (Monaco), Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Medispec (US), Medical Technologies of Georgia (Georgia), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Hunter Urology (England), J and M Urinary Catheters LLC (US), and Ribbel International Limited (India).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=173062212

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Catheters Market by Type (Cardiovascular (IVUS Catheter, Guiding Catheter, Balloon Catheter), Urology catheter (Dialysis, Foley, Intermittent Catheter), Intravenous Catheter (Central Venous Catheter)), & End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025

Hemodialysis Market and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machine, Bloodline, Tube, Concentrate (Alkaline), Catheter, Dialyzer, Water Treatment, Services), Modality (Conventional, CAPD, Nocturnal), User (Hospital, Home Care, ASCs) (2022 - 2026)

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • DRI Healthcare Trust to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast on August 4, 2022

    DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Trust will report its financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close.

  • Here's Why Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • The CHIPS Act Could Boost These 3 Semiconductor Stocks

    In June 2020, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). The act called for the U.S. to boost its subsidies for domestic chipmakers to address the global chip shortage, reduce the country's dependence on Asian chip foundries, and stay ahead of China in the semiconductor race. The CHIPS Act would provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax breaks for domestic chipmakers.

  • Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right

    New data from Qatalaq and GitLab reveals remote workers spend time every day doing menial tasks to convince their managers and colleagues they’re really working. A lot of time.

  • AT&T Stock Drops Despite Adding Subscribers. Here’s Why.

    AT&T reported postpaid net additions, or customers who pay a monthly bill, of almost 1.1 million, including 813,000 phones.

  • Why It's Time for a More Positive Outlook on IBM

    Investors reacted negatively to the second-quarter earnings report from International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). While revenue and cash flows continue to improve, investors balked as cash flows failed to meet expectations. Investors also balked as IBM said it would generate $10 billion in free cash flow for 2022.

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • Oil Stocks: Field Service Giant Heads Farther South As Analysts Cut Price Targets

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • ECB shocks markets with biggest interest rate rise in 20 years - live updates

    HSBC unit installs Chinese Communist Party committee Gas rationing will not save Europe from a winter crisis FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc as public borrowing surges Tom Stevenson: The coming commodities super cycle will make savvy investors rich Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Beyond Meat’s Pepperoni Problem Threatens Its Fast-Food Future

    (Bloomberg) -- In February 2021, Beyond Meat Inc. promised to bring fake meat to Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell. More than a year and millions of dollars later, none of the restaurants has permanently added a faux-meat menu item in the US, leaving Beyond struggling to expand past its flagship burgers and sausages.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to He

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as ECB surprises with 0.50% rate hike

    U.S. stocks tumbled Thursday following a slew of mixed earnings and a surprise rate hike from the European Central Bank.

  • Dow profit beats estimates as North America demand offsets China slump

    Dow's biggest - posted a 16% jump in sales on higher orders for its silicones and coatings applications used in the electronics, construction and healthcare industries. "Focus on disciplined execution enabled us to navigate the impacts of pandemic-related lockdowns in China, continued logistics constraints, and higher energy and raw material costs," Chief Executive Jim Fitterling said in a statement. Reflecting the toll of the slowdown, volumes at two of Dow's three main businesses declined in the quarter ended June 30.

  • Refiners Rake In Cash After Gas Prices Surge

    Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 are set to collectively bring in about $14 billion in cash from operations this quarter, analysts estimate.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 21st

    PBR, TTE, and RM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on July 21, 2022.

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.

  • U.S. oil prices fall more than 3% as weaker gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

    Oil futures fell sharply on Thursday, extending a decline seen after a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories and as Russia resumed natural-gas flows to Western Europe.