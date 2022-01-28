U.S. markets closed

Urology Imaging Systems Market worth US$ 486.4 Mn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Urology Imaging Systems Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global Urology Imaging Systems Market are slated to top US$ 391.6 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 3.7% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 486.4 Mn by 2028. According to the latest research by the FMI, the global urology imaging systems market is expected to account for over US$ 486.4 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end.

The report on the Urology Imaging Systems Market further projects substantial growth potential with CAGR of 3.7% over 2022-2028. While hospitals will continue to register the highest revenue share in terms of urology imaging systems adoption, the report highlights limited investment opportunities for manufacturers of urology imaging systems, within clinics.

Attribute

Details

Urology Imaging Systems Market Estimated Size 2022

US$ 391.6 Mn

Urology Imaging Systems Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2028)

~3.7%

Urology Imaging Systems Market Size in Projected 2028

US$ 486.4 Mn

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8911

Increasing EU Reserve Funding Encouraging Adoption of Urology Imaging Systems

Increasing instances of urological disease and simultaneously increasing awareness about critical health issues is anticipated to boost demand for urology imaging systems and services across globe. Accessibility of EU reserves for part states in the CEE, paralleled by administrative projects in Russia, will be an imperative source of financing for new imaging equipment purchases and will contribute fundamentally to the advancement of the urology imaging systems market in the Eastern Europe.

In Russia, the 2020 Healthcare Development Program and National Project 'Health' center not just around conveying propelled advances to the nation and furnishing healthcare facilities with costly, top of the line urology imaging systems, yet additionally on obtaining mid-range and low-end urology imaging systems that are very required in local health facilities. The compliance to the EU reserve funding has given access to countries like the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania. Such compliances are anticipated to eliminate barriers for the new entrant in urology imaging systems market.

The growing demand for urology imaging systems is centered at increasing inclination towards technologically-advanced imaging tools used in the diagnosis of prostate cancer and uterine fibroid to reduce the risk of uterine cancer. Further increasing demand for urology imaging systems for accurate diagnosis and second opinion is anticipated to create demand for ultrasound- as well as fluoroscopy-based urology imaging systems, thereby driving the growth of the Urology Imaging Systems market. However, ultrasound systems are likely to continue representing a larger market value share over fluoroscopic variants, according to FMI’s analysis.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8911

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2013-2021

Historical Data Available for

2022-2028

Market Analysis

Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, India, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Type, End Use, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Philips Healthcare
• GE Healthcare
• Siemens Healthcare
• Analogic Corporation
• Esaote S.p.A.
• Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.
• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
• Hitachi Medical Corporation
• Toshiba Corporation
• Mindray Medical International Limited

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario, Supported by Increasing Number of Diagnostic Establishments Driving Market Growth

In the recent years, the number of independent diagnostics and imaging centers in various developed and developing regions has seen a significant spike, overcoming a series of volume and reimbursement pressures in an effort to sustain profitability and achieve better margins. This according to the report is expected to drive the growth of the Urology Imaging Systems market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8911

Many insurance companies have adopted effective marketing strategies to shift the patient volume to low-cost independent diagnostic centers and reduce the price point associated with urology imaging systems. Independent diagnostic imaging centers offer better service and often of superior quality, generally at the expense of local hospitals and weak operators. The development of low cost portable urology imaging systems is providing leverage to current imagining centers and subsequently driving the growth of Urology Imaging Systems market.

The report tracks strategic developments of some of the prominent players competing in the global urology imaging systems market, including GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi-Aloka Medical, Siemens Healthineers, Samsung Medison, Mindray, Fujifilm Sonosite, Esaote, and Analogic. The report also provides key aspects and trends in the Urology Imaging Systems market, including reimbursement scenario, average selling price, and country-wise revenue analysis.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Nephrology and Urology Incontinence Devices Market - Incontinence Devices are used in the treatment of urinary tract and nephrological disorder of patient such as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Kidney Stone, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and urinary incontinence of pelvic organ prolapse.

Urology Disposables Market - This Urology Disposables market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Portable MRI Market - According to the latest research by FMI, portable MRI are set to witness a high growth of CAGR 6.8% during the year 2021-2031.

Pulmonology Lasers Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Pulmonology Lasers Market will witness growth during 2021-2031. Any type of cancer is rapidly mutating and presenting a challenge for the researchers to keep up with these mutations and develop effective treatments for them.

Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market - the neurology digital therapeutics market is anticipated to witness a 9.0% growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. This significant growth will be experienced due to the advancement in technology in the healthcare sector.

Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market - Late stage chronic kidney disease therapeutics can be defined as the drugs which are used for the treatment of late-stage CKD - Induced, Hyperphosphatemia, Hyperparathyroidism and Hyperkalemia.

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market - The growth of global kidney stone extraction balloon market is generally driven by increasing prevalence of kidney stones among the population.

Acute Kidney Injury treatment Market - Capturing over 80% of total market stack, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) continue to offer investment prospects to players in the acute kidney injury treatment market.

ICU-acquired Acute Kidney Treatment Market - Sudden loss in kidney function and increasing serum creatinine level without loss of urine are observed in ICU-acquired acute kidney. It is observed in people who have been admitted in the ICU for a particular treatment.

Quadriplegia Treatment Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, quadriplegia treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The demand for quadriplegia treatment will progressively rise, which will provide manufacturers with numerous favorable development opportunities in the near future.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/urology-imaging-systems-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/urology-imaging-systems-market


