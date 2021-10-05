URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at September 30, 2021
Paris, Amsterdam, October 5, 2021
Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at September 30, 2021
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Date
Total number of shares in the capital
Total number of voting rights
30/09/2021
138,594,416
138,594,416
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,972,080
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
