U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.20
    +2.33 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.02
    +0.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9933
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1516
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5180
    +0.3660 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,849.01
    -56.76 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.62
    -3.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at August 31, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
·1 min read
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

Paris, Amsterdam, September 5, 2022

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at August 31, 2022

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date

Total number of shares in the capital

Total number of voting rights

31/08/2022

138,767,088

138,767,088

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €693,835,440
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Attachment


Recommended Stories