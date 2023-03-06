URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at February 28, 2023
Paris, Amsterdam, March 6, 2023
Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at February 28, 2023
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Date
Total number of shares in the capital
Total number of voting rights
28/02/2023
138,767,088
138,767,088
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €693,835,440
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
