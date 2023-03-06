U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at February 28, 2023

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
·1 min read
Paris, Amsterdam, March 6, 2023

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at February 28, 2023

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date

Total number of shares in the capital

Total number of voting rights

28/02/2023

138,767,088

138,767,088

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €693,835,440
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Attachment


