At US$1.85, Is It Time To Put Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) On Your Watch List?

While Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$4.23 and falling to the lows of US$1.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Olaplex Holdings' current trading price of US$1.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Olaplex Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Olaplex Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Olaplex Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $2.67, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Olaplex Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Olaplex Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Olaplex Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -15%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although OLPX is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to OLPX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OLPX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Olaplex Holdings you should know about.

