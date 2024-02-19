At US$10.64, Is Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 12% on the NYSE over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Marine Products’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Marine Products

What's The Opportunity In Marine Products?

Great news for investors – Marine Products is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.8x is currently well-below the industry average of 17.23x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Marine Products’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Marine Products?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Marine Products, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Marine Products, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since MPX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MPX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MPX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Marine Products has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Marine Products, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.