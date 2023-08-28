At US$101, Is It Time To Put MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) On Your Watch List?

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on MSC Industrial Direct’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In MSC Industrial Direct?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that MSC Industrial Direct’s ratio of 15.79x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.27x, which means if you buy MSC Industrial Direct today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that MSC Industrial Direct should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like MSC Industrial Direct’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from MSC Industrial Direct?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for MSC Industrial Direct. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MSM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MSM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MSM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MSM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

