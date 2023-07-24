At US$104, Is 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on 3M’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In 3M?

Good news, investors! 3M is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $134.53, but it is currently trading at US$104 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that 3M’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will 3M generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of 3M, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MMM is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MMM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MMM for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for 3M you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in 3M, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

