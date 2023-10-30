At US$106, Is It Time To Put QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) On Your Watch List?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$132 and falling to the lows of US$105. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether QUALCOMM's current trading price of US$106 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at QUALCOMM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is QUALCOMM Worth?

Good news, investors! QUALCOMM is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.76x is currently well-below the industry average of 21.93x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, QUALCOMM’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will QUALCOMM generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. QUALCOMM's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since QCOM is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on QCOM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy QCOM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

