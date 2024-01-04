At US$108, Is 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Worth Looking At Closely?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) saw a significant share price rise of 26% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 3M’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is 3M Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 8.5% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy 3M today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $117.77, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, 3M’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of 3M look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of 3M, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 8.9% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MMM’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MMM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for 3M and we think they deserve your attention.

