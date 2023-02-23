U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

US$ 11.05 Billion, Advanced Wound Management Market Share to Cross 3.6% CAGR by 2033 – Global Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Manufacturers Develop Wound Management & Prevention by Adopting Advanced Novel Technology to Improve Patient Healing Process. Growing investments in the healthcare sector, coupled with innovations in advanced wound management products are anticipated to positively shape demand in the upcoming years

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advanced Wound Management Market is projected to secure a valuation of US$ 8.1 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to US$ 11.5 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing cases of chronic ulcers, traumatic injuries, obesity, burn wounds, and sedentary lifestyle propel market growth. The growing number of old age population, diabetes, and chronic patients are further increasing the adoption of advanced wound management. There is a growing demand for advanced wound management from patients to heal fast and safely. In the United States, around 34.2 million people were diagnosed with diabetes in 2018.
The growing healthcare infrastructure, urbanization, and innovation of modern wound management devices are surging market opportunities. In addition, government support, new market entrance, huge investments, and a growing campaign for patient awareness are booming the market expansion. Moreover, increasing safe treatment by healthcare providers adopting wound management & prevention devices is r flourishing the market opportunities.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8422

Manufacturers developing advanced wound care management devices such as post-surgery wound care, robotic surgery devices, and hemostatic agents are upsurging the market size. According to a report by ScienceDirect, around 25% of diabetes patients suffer from diabetic foot ulcers globally. The increasing number of healthcare experts and the innovation of newly launched devices influence the global market.
Key Takeaways:

  • The advanced wound management market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 11.5 billion by 2033.

  • With a CAGR of 3.6%, the global market is booming during the forecast period.

  • The market in the United States is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 3.5% through 2033.

  • With a CAGR of 3.8%, the United Kingdom's advanced wound management market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

  • Canada market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

  • German market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033.

Who is winning?

The key players have a crucial role in acquiring maximum revenue by investing huge amounts in research & development activities. These players focus on end users' requirements to provide sufficient and convenient devices to cure several chronic diseases and infections. In addition, the innovation of advanced wound care management products with the adoption of novel technologies upsurges the market to another level.
These players achieve their goals in the coming years by following marketing strategies. The marketing strategies include mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, agreements, and partnerships.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8422

Other Essential Companies in the Market are:

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Mölnlycke Health Care

  • ConvaTec Group plc

  • Coloplast A/S, SIGVARIS

  • Acelity L.P. Inc.

  • 3M

  • BSN Medical

  • Ethicon Inc.

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Smith & Nephew PLC.

Recent Developments in the Global Advanced Wound Management Market:

  • In October 2022, a healthcare provider company, 3M, announced that it’s newly launched 3M V.A.C. Therapy named NPWT had surpassed 2,000 publishes. It is the only therapy that has gained this number of published studies.

  • In September 2022, Evonik announced an agreement with Coopmedfor, a medical technology consulting and sales company. The agreement took place to distribute Epicite in Germany market, which comprises biosynthetic for chronic wound management.

  • In January 2020, ConvaTec Group Plc launched its new product ConvaMax superabsorber, for dressing wounds. This product is mainly applied to diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds, and pressure ulcers.

Buy Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8422

Advanced Wound Management Market by Category
By Product Type:

  • Advance Wound Dressings

  • Foam

  • Hydrocolloid

  • Hydrofiber

  • Film

  • Alginate

  • Hydrogel

  • Collagen

  • Wound Contact Layer

  • Superabsorbent Dressings

  • NPWT Devices

  • Standalone NPWT Devices

  • Single Use Disposable NPWT Devices

  • Portable NPWT Devices

  • NPWT Accessories

By Application:

  • Chronic Ulcers

  • Venous Leg Ulcers

  • Diabetic Foot Ulcers

  • Pressure Ulcers

  • Non-healing Surgical Wounds

  • Traumatic Wounds

  • Burn Cases

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Skilled Nursing Facilities

  • Other Facilities

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary | Advanced Wound Management Market
    1.1. Global Market Outlook
    1.2. Demand-side Trends
    1.3. Supply-side Trends
    1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
    1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
    2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/advanced-wound-management-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Epidemic Keratoconjunctivitis Treatment Market Size - The global epidemic keratoconjunctivitis treatment market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 500 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 814.45 million by registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Softgel Capsules Market Growth - The global softgel capsules market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.1 Billion by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 1.9 Billion by the year 2032.

Gastrointestinal Stent Market Share - The global gastrointestinal stent market holds a valuation of US$ 455.44 Million by the end of the year 2022. Throughout the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the market is likely to display growth at a CAGR of 5.5%, and is expected to hold a market value of around US$ 815.34 Million in 2033.

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Trends - The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is forecasted to expand at 14.5% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 16.2 billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 3.7 billion that was recorded for 2022.

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Forecast - The global stoma/ostomy care market holds a valuation of US$ 3.8 Billion by the end of the year 2022. Throughout the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the market is likely to display growth at a CAGR of 4.9%, and is expected to hold a market value of around US$ 6.5 Billion in 2033.

