At US$11.83, Is It Time To Put Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) On Your Watch List?

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of 101% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Backblaze’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Backblaze?

Backblaze appears to be overvalued by 30% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$11.83 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of $9.10. This means that the opportunity to buy Backblaze at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Backblaze’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Backblaze?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Backblaze. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BLZE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BLZE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BLZE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for BLZE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Backblaze and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Backblaze, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

