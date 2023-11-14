At US$11.87, Is It Time To Put Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) On Your Watch List?

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Opera’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Opera Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Opera is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.76x is currently well-below the industry average of 44.89x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Opera’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Opera?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -3.0% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Opera. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although OPRA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to OPRA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OPRA for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Opera you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Opera, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

