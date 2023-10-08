At US$11.94, Is It Time To Put Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) On Your Watch List?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Designer Brands’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Designer Brands Worth?

Good news, investors! Designer Brands is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $15.42, but it is currently trading at US$11.94 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Designer Brands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Designer Brands look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Designer Brands, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DBI is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DBI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DBI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Designer Brands, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Designer Brands has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

