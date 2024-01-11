At US$112, Is iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Worth Looking At Closely?

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at iRhythm Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In iRhythm Technologies?

Good news, investors! iRhythm Technologies is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $184.55, but it is currently trading at US$112 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, iRhythm Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from iRhythm Technologies?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. iRhythm Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 90%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since IRTC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IRTC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IRTC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about iRhythm Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of iRhythm Technologies.

