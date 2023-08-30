At US$113, Is Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Worth Looking At Closely?

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$127 and falling to the lows of US$105. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Allegion's current trading price of US$113 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Allegion’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Allegion?

According to my valuation model, Allegion seems to be fairly priced at around 6.15% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Allegion today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $106.22, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Allegion’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Allegion look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Allegion's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ALLE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALLE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Allegion, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Allegion you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Allegion, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

