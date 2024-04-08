At US$114, Is ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Worth Looking At Closely?

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine ESAB’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In ESAB?

According to our valuation model, ESAB seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy ESAB today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $127.99, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because ESAB’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from ESAB?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 56% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ESAB. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ESAB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ESAB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

