At US$116, Is Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Builders FirstSource’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Builders FirstSource Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.71% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Builders FirstSource today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $112.78, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Builders FirstSource’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Builders FirstSource generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Builders FirstSource, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BLDR appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BLDR for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on BLDR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Builders FirstSource, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Builders FirstSource (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Builders FirstSource, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

