US$12.25: That's What Analysts Think Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Shareholders of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 17% to US$6.40 following its latest yearly results. It was a pretty good result, with revenues of US$80m, and Intuitive Machines came in a solid 11% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Intuitive Machines

Following the latest results, Intuitive Machines' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$264.2m in 2024. This would be a major 232% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 95% to US$0.035 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$300.0m and losses of US$2.02 per share in 2024. So it's pretty clear that although the analysts have made a real cut to to their revenue estimates, the business is expected to reach profitability earlier, after the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 5.8% to US$12.25, with the analysts signalling that the weaker revenue outlook was a more powerful indicator than the upgraded EPS forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Intuitive Machines at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Intuitive Machines' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 232% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 16% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Intuitive Machines to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts now expect Intuitive Machines to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations that it would report a loss. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Intuitive Machines. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Intuitive Machines going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Intuitive Machines you should be aware of, and 3 of them are concerning.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.