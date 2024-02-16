US$121 - That's What Analysts Think DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a good week for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 8.2% to US$120. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$12b and statutory earnings per share of US$7.42 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that DaVita is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from DaVita's eight analysts is for revenues of US$12.6b in 2024. This would reflect an okay 3.5% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 9.5% to US$8.64. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$12.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.36 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 12% to US$121, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values DaVita at US$145 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$99.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that DaVita's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 3.5% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.0% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 6.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, DaVita is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards DaVita following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that DaVita's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple DaVita analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that DaVita is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

