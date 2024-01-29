At US$128, Is It Time To Put Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) On Your Watch List?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Silicon Laboratories’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Silicon Laboratories?

Great news for investors – Silicon Laboratories is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $179.20, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Silicon Laboratories’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Silicon Laboratories?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Silicon Laboratories, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SLAB is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SLAB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SLAB for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Be aware that Silicon Laboratories is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

