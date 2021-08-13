US $13.7 Bn Generic Injectables Markets to 2026: Drug Shortages in Confluence with Speedy Approvals by the USFDA are Expected to Boost Manufacturing

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Generic Injectables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US generic injectables market reached a value of US$ 13.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the US generic injectables market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Generic injectables refer to bioequivalents of branded drugs that are not protected by patents. They are used for rapidly transporting the drug into the body, bypassing the first-pass metabolism. Since they have a similar quality, dosage, strength, effect and active ingredient, generic injectables are as safe and effective as innovator injectables.

They are widely used in the United States on account of the rise in the prevalence of lifestyle ailments due to sedentary lifestyles, non-nutritive diet and aging population. They are utilized in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, respiratory and cardiovascular disorders.



The US is witnessing a rise in the demand for generic injectables on account of increasing investment by the US Government for the development of generic drugs. It is focusing on promoting generic injectables to reduce healthcare expenditure in the country.

Further, drug shortages in confluence with speedy approvals by the USFDA are expected to boost the manufacturing of these drugs. Moreover, several branded injectables firms are also anticipated to lose their patient protection in the upcoming years, thereby offering numerous remunerative opportunities to the generic injectables manufacturers.



Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Anesthesia

Anti-Infectives

Parenteral Nutrition

Cardiovascular Diseases

The report finds that the oncology segment exhibits dominance in the market as injectables are used to treat different types of cancers. It is followed by anti-infectives, cardiovascular, parenteral nutrition and anesthesia.



Breakup by Containers:

Vials

Ampoules

Premix

Prefilled Syringes

Currently, vials account for the majority of the total market share as they are flexible, easy to dispose of and cost-effective. They are followed by premix, prefilled syringes and ampoules.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

At present, hospitals represent the largest segment as the injectables for oncology, anesthesia, and anti-infectives cannot be administrated without medical assistance.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of only a few top manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality.



Along with this, the publisher has also done a study on the global generic injectables market, which has enabled our clients to set up and expand their businesses successfully.



