US $13.7 Bn Generic Injectables Markets to 2026: Drug Shortages in Confluence with Speedy Approvals by the USFDA are Expected to Boost Manufacturing

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Generic Injectables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US generic injectables market reached a value of US$ 13.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the US generic injectables market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Generic injectables refer to bioequivalents of branded drugs that are not protected by patents. They are used for rapidly transporting the drug into the body, bypassing the first-pass metabolism. Since they have a similar quality, dosage, strength, effect and active ingredient, generic injectables are as safe and effective as innovator injectables.

They are widely used in the United States on account of the rise in the prevalence of lifestyle ailments due to sedentary lifestyles, non-nutritive diet and aging population. They are utilized in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, respiratory and cardiovascular disorders.

The US is witnessing a rise in the demand for generic injectables on account of increasing investment by the US Government for the development of generic drugs. It is focusing on promoting generic injectables to reduce healthcare expenditure in the country.

Further, drug shortages in confluence with speedy approvals by the USFDA are expected to boost the manufacturing of these drugs. Moreover, several branded injectables firms are also anticipated to lose their patient protection in the upcoming years, thereby offering numerous remunerative opportunities to the generic injectables manufacturers.

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

  • Oncology

  • Anesthesia

  • Anti-Infectives

  • Parenteral Nutrition

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

The report finds that the oncology segment exhibits dominance in the market as injectables are used to treat different types of cancers. It is followed by anti-infectives, cardiovascular, parenteral nutrition and anesthesia.

Breakup by Containers:

  • Vials

  • Ampoules

  • Premix

  • Prefilled Syringes

Currently, vials account for the majority of the total market share as they are flexible, easy to dispose of and cost-effective. They are followed by premix, prefilled syringes and ampoules.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Hospitals

  • Retail Pharmacy

At present, hospitals represent the largest segment as the injectables for oncology, anesthesia, and anti-infectives cannot be administrated without medical assistance.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of only a few top manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality.

Along with this, the publisher has also done a study on the global generic injectables market, which has enabled our clients to set up and expand their businesses successfully.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the US generic injectables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the major therapeutic areas in the US generic injectables industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the US generic injectables industry?

  • What are the several containers used in the US generic injectables industry?

  • What are the major distribution channels in the US generic injectables industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the US generic injectables industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the US generic injectables industry?

  • What is the structure of the US generic injectables industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the US generic injectables industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the US generic injectables industry?

  • What are the key requirements for setting up generic injectables manufacturing plant?

  • How are generic injectables manufactured?

  • What are the various unit operations involved in generic injectables manufacturing plant?

  • What is the total size of land required for setting up generic injectables manufacturing plant?

  • What are the machinery requirements for setting up generic injectables manufacturing plant?

  • What are the raw material requirements for setting up generic injectables manufacturing plant?

  • What are the packaging requirements for generic injectables?

  • What are the transportation requirements for generic injectables?

  • What is the time required to break-even?



Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Generic Drug Industry

6 US Generic Drug Industry

7 US Generic Drug Industry - Drug Delivery Systems

8 Global Generic Injectables Industry

9 US Generic Injectables Industry

10 US Generic Injectables Market: Breakup by Therapeutic Area

11 US Generic Injectables Market: Breakup by Containers

12 US Generic Injectables Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel

13 US Generic Injectables Market: Competitive Landscape

14 Generic Injectables Manufacturing Process

15 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

16 Key Players Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ky7gr0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


