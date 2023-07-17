At US$135, Is It Time To Put AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AGCO’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for AGCO

What's The Opportunity In AGCO?

According to my valuation model, AGCO seems to be fairly priced at around 1.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AGCO today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $137.07, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because AGCO’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from AGCO?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for AGCO, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AGCO’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AGCO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for AGCO and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in AGCO, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here