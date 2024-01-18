At US$139, Is It Time To Put AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) On Your Watch List?

While AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$152 and falling to the lows of US$128. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AutoNation's current trading price of US$139 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AutoNation’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is AutoNation Worth?

Great news for investors – AutoNation is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.43x is currently well-below the industry average of 13.4x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that AutoNation’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from AutoNation?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of AutoNation, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -20%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although AN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for AutoNation (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

