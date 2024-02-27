US$14.05: That's What Analysts Think Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

It's been a sad week for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$8.55 in the week since the company reported its full-year result. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$41b in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$1.28 per share, some 8.8% larger than the analysts were predicting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Warner Bros. Discovery's 25 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$41.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 81% to US$0.24 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$42.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.0037 in 2024. So despite reconfirming their revenue estimates, the analysts are now forecasting a loss instead of a profit, which looks like a definite drop in sentiment following the latest results.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 8.4% to US$14.05, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Warner Bros. Discovery at US$24.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 0.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 35% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts are expecting Warner Bros. Discovery to become unprofitable next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

