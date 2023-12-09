At US$146, Is It Time To Put Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) On Your Watch List?

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Expedia Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Expedia Group Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Expedia Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $211.72, but it is currently trading at US$146 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Expedia Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Expedia Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Expedia Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 95%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EXPE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXPE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EXPE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Expedia Group and you'll want to know about these.

