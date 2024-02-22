At US$149, Is General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of 29% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at General Electric’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is General Electric Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – General Electric is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $197.46, but it is currently trading at US$149 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, General Electric’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will General Electric generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for General Electric, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since GE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about General Electric as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for General Electric you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in General Electric, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

