At US$15.88, Is Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$18.94 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$15.59. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Millicom International Cellular's current trading price of US$15.88 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Millicom International Cellular’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Millicom International Cellular?

Millicom International Cellular appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Millicom International Cellular’s ratio of 79.62x is above its peer average of 18.42x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Wireless Telecom industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Millicom International Cellular’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Millicom International Cellular?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Millicom International Cellular. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TIGO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe TIGO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TIGO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for TIGO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Millicom International Cellular (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

