At US$151, Is It Time To Put Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) On Your Watch List?

While Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$178 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$151. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Clean Harbors' current trading price of US$151 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Clean Harbors’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Clean Harbors Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Clean Harbors is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $231.14, but it is currently trading at US$151 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Clean Harbors’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Clean Harbors?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Clean Harbors, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CLH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CLH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Clean Harbors as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Clean Harbors, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

