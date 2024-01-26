At US$156, Is It Time To Put SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) On Your Watch List?

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on SiteOne Landscape Supply’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In SiteOne Landscape Supply?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 39.98x is currently well-above the industry average of 14.93x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that SiteOne Landscape Supply’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SiteOne Landscape Supply?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. SiteOne Landscape Supply's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 48%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SITE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SITE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SITE for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SITE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - SiteOne Landscape Supply has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

