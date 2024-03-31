At US$165, Is It Time To Put Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Airbnb’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Airbnb Worth?

Great news for investors – Airbnb is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $207.44, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Airbnb’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Airbnb generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Airbnb, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ABNB is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ABNB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ABNB for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Airbnb and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Airbnb, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

