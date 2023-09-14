At US$168, Is It Time To Put CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) On Your Watch List?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on CrowdStrike Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is CrowdStrike Holdings Worth?

According to my valuation model, CrowdStrike Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 8.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CrowdStrike Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $183.77, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, CrowdStrike Holdings has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of CrowdStrike Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenue expected to more than double in the next few years, the future appears to be extremely bright for CrowdStrike Holdings. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CRWD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRWD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - CrowdStrike Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in CrowdStrike Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

